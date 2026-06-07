Fairfield police identify 18-year-old victim in deadly graduation shooting that injured 3 others

The Fairfield Police Department identified 18-year-old Jamario Baker as the victim of the deadly shooting that occurred at the Sem Yeto Continuation High School graduation on Wednesday.

Fairfield mourns Jamario Baker, the teen killed, and other victims from Sem Yeto graduation with healing circledeadly shooting that occurred at a high school graduationThe shooting happened Wednesday evening in a parking lot at a campus shared by Sem Yeto and Fairfield High School.

Authorities said roughly 1,000 people were attending the graduation ceremony at Schaefer Stadium when gunfire broke out around 7:15 p.m.Students who spoke with ABC7 Eyewitness News on Thursday said Baker had just graduated from Sem Yeto Continuation High School.

"Detectives are working diligently to follow all available leads and are committed to bringing those responsible for this senseless act of violence to justice," Faifield police said in a statement. The Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District said Friday night's Fairfield High School graduation were moved to another school "out of respect for the community.

" The district also emphasized that officials do not believe there is an ongoing threat. Copyright © 2026 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.





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