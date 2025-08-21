Fairfield National Little League Triumphs in Little League World Series, Advances to U.S. Championship

The Fairfield National Little League team is heading to the U.S. championship game in the Little League World Series after a dramatic comeback victory.

The Fairfield National Little League team is making a triumphant run in the Little League World Series , securing a spot in the U.S. championship game. Despite facing a challenging start, falling behind by three runs in the first inning, Fairfield National staged an impressive comeback, scoring seven unanswered runs to advance to the championship. They are set to face an opponent yet to be determined in the U.S. championship game on Saturday.

Their journey to this point has been marked by determination and resilience, with their only loss of the entire season coming against New York. Diego Dalan, president of Fairfield National Little League, believes this earlier setback proved valuable. While not calling it a wake-up call, Dalan acknowledged it served as a reality check, revealing their vulnerability and motivating them to dig deeper and showcase their true potential.The unwavering support of the community is palpable. Lisa Mastronardi, a parent of a Fairfield National 9U player, expressed immense pride in their accomplishments, emphasizing that no matter the outcome of the championship game, these boys are already champions in their eyes. The team's success has undoubtedly brought joy and excitement to Fairfield and beyond, with their inspiring journey capturing the hearts of many





NBCNewYork / 🏆 270. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Little League World Series Fairfield National U.S. Championship Comeback Baseball

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fairfield National eyes Little League World Series title; team 1 win away from US championship gameFairfield National rolled to a blowout win over South Dakota Monday night in the Little League World Series, creating excitement back home.

Read more »

Lamar Little League team heads to Williamsport for Little League World SeriesThe Lamar Little League team is heading to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, to compete in the Little League World Series after winning the Southwest Regional in Waco.

Read more »

Southeast Pa. Little League team punches its ticket to Little League World SeriesSoutheast Pa.'s Glenmoore Eagle Little League punches its ticket to the Little League World Series after defeating Maryland representative in the regional tournament.

Read more »

Fairfield, Conn. advances in Little League World Series, on verge of U.S. title gameFairfield National defeated South Dakota 13-1 to get within one game​ of playing for the U.S. championship in Williamsport.

Read more »

MLB Little League Classic 2025: Mets, Mariners as Little LeaguersFrom Cal Raleigh to Juan Soto, here's what players in this year's Little League Classic looked like as Little Leaguers themselves.

Read more »

Fairfield National one win away from US Championship gameFairfield National beat South Dakota last night 13-1 for its third straight win in the Little League World Series.

Read more »