Fairfield High School Incident: Viral Video Shows Officer Punching Student in Head

The incident began with a fight between multiple students at Fairfield High School. An officer punched a student in the head while they were face-down on the ground. Police arrested two students and confiscated two backpacks containing sharp objects.

The incident – seen in a now- viral video shared on social media and officer body-camera video shared by police – began with a fight Wednesday afternoon between multiple students at Fairfield High School .

Fairfield police arrested two students and confiscated two backpacks, which police said contained sharp objects. A video shared on social media, which now has nearly 50,000 views, shows an officer punching the student in the head while they are face-down on the ground. Police Department is investigating after multiple fights occurred Wednesday afternoon between several high school students, prompting officers to intervene and arrest two teenagers. In the viral video, an officer is seen punching a student multiple times.

The body-camera video shared by police shows the initial officer's response and how the situation escalated. As mothers, fathers, leaders, and community members, many of us felt an overwhelming sense of pain and heartbreak while watching, the organization said. Regardless of differing opinions or perspectives, this is a tragic and emotional situation that impacts real people, real families, and an entire community





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Fairfield High School Incident Officer Student Video Arrest Backpack Sharp Objects Officer Body-Camera Video Social Media Community Pain Heartbreak Tragic Emotional Investigation Officer Punching Student Fairfield Police Fairfield High School Incident Viral Video Community Members Community Divided Law Enforcement Solano County Black Chamber Of Commerce Community Work Together Not Allow Pain And Anger To Divide People Furt

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