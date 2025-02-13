Fairfield County Sheriff's Office Implements Cutting-Edge 911 Technology

The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office has upgraded its 911 system with a revolutionary tool that grants dispatchers real-time visual access to emergency scenes. This innovative technology enhances public safety by enabling faster response times and providing crucial information to first responders.

The Fairfield County Sheriff 's Office has implemented a new, cutting-edge technology that allows 911 dispatchers to gain real-time visual access to emergency scenes before first responders arrive. Elizabeth Maple, a communications supervisor, explained how the system works. Callers to 911 receive a link which, if clicked on, grants access to your cell phone's camera. This enables dispatchers to see the caller's exact location and live video or pictures of the emergency.

'They are able to show us video or photos of a scene, and through that, we can send that out through a program called Responder Connect. So we can go out to our responding fire departments or our law-enforcement personnel who are responding to a call,' Maple said. However, she noted, 'If they’re not comfortable with it, they don’t have to click on that link.'The system can also be used remotely in the event of an emergency at an event or at school. It can capture all the cell phone calls to 911 in that area to help authorities come up with a plan. Additionally, it can transcribe calls, which Maple pointed out the system's effectiveness in a domestic violence incident. 'The victim called 911 and put her phone in her pocket,' Maple said. 'The dispatcher wasn’t able to hear, clearly, the conversation and what was going on, but the computer picked it up on the transcription. So they knew exactly what was going on and were able to send law enforcement to effect an arrest.' Fairfield County Sheriff Alex Lape emphasized the new system's benefits, saying, 'Our prior and current 911 system is 1980s technology.' He added that the new technology not only maximizes efficiency but also minimizes response time and enhances public safety.





