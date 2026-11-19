Fairfield City Council approved a major water agreement for a Nongfu Spring subsidiary, sparking resident outrage over national security risks near Travis Air Force Base and local water scarcity.

Fairfield city officials have officially authorized a controversial fifteen-year water supply agreement with Streamfill Packers LLC, the American subsidiary of Nongfu Spring, a beverage giant owned by Chinese billionaire Zhong Shanshan. This decision, finalized during a City Council meeting on Tuesday night, grants the company permission to draw an average of 1.65 million gallons of water daily, with peak usage capped at 2.2 million gallons. The approval has ignited fierce backlash from local residents who view the deal as a severe threat to both regional water security and national safety.

The approved contract allocates approximately ten percent of Fairfield's total daily water consumption to the new manufacturing facility. Fairfield leaders emphasize that this project is a vital economic lifeline for the city, which is currently navigating the closure of the former Anheuser-Busch Budweiser brewery. That facility, which recently shuttered, previously served as the largest municipal utility customer in the region. This shift represents a significant transition in the city's industrial landscape, replacing a major domestic employer with a new foreign-led operation.

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Nongfu Spring plans to invest approximately two hundred million dollars in new equipment and infrastructure within the former brewery site. California-based Ocean West Capital Partners will purchase the property through Hale Ranch Owner LLC before leasing it to Streamfill Packers. The company intends to begin producing East Leaf bottled iced tea in 2027 and create about 130 jobs in its initial phase. These economic incentives were central to the city's argument for approving the high-volume water usage agreement.

City officials, including Community and Economic Development Director David Zellers, have defended the partnership by highlighting the company's status as an advanced manufacturing powerhouse. Zellers described the enterprise as a global leader in beverage production during the council discussion. He argued that the economic benefits far outweigh the operational demands and noted that officials in Governor Gavin Newsom's Office of Business and Economic Development were integral in facilitating the arrangement earlier this year.

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A primary source of public unrest is the facility's proximity to Travis Air Force Base, located just seven miles away from the proposed manufacturing site. Former Fairfield Mayor Cat Moy criticized the agreement, stating that the city is prioritizing financial gain over national security. She noted that the deal comes shortly after intense local opposition to California Forever, a separate project involving wealthy investors such as Laurene Powell Jobs and Reid Hoffman. That project also faced significant scrutiny over water rights and land ownership in the area.

Vice Mayor Pam Bertani raised specific concerns regarding the lack of a formal submission to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, known as CFIUS. This federal body reviews foreign investments for potential national security risks, particularly those involving sensitive military installations. While city attorneys argued that the site falls outside the mandatory one-mile buffer zone around the base, Bertani insisted that the contract must explicitly require Streamfill to pursue a voluntary CFIUS review to ensure due diligence.

City Attorney David Lim advised against adding mandatory CFIUS language to the contract, warning that such moves could invite negative attention from the Trump administration. Lim cautioned that the current federal political climate might lead to punitive actions against the city. He argued that drawing media attention to these security discussions could harm Fairfield's broader economic interests and relationships with state officials. He stated he could not protect the council from potential political fallout if they pursued stricter language.

Moy rejected Lim's assessment as inappropriate political interference in a matter of national security. She reported that City Manager David Gassaway and local sewer district officials had previously considered having the Chinese company purchase the property outright before shifting to a lease structure due to federal scrutiny concerns. Moy condemned the current leadership for resisting stronger contract provisions and described the incoming operators as dangerous to both the city and the nation.

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Moy characterized the sequence of events as troubling, especially after she authorized City Manager Gassaway and the local sewer district's general manager to travel to China in the spring to inspect Nongfu Spring's operations. She noted that initial discussions involved the Chinese company buying the property, but concerns about federal national security scrutiny later prompted conversations about using an American company to purchase and lease the site. Moy blasted Lim's comments as inappropriate, noting that Lim announced his law firm would resign as the city's legal counsel shortly after the meeting.

Under the arrangement, the city supports the rights of individuals to make public comment on any topic. A city spokesperson, Bill Way, stated that the city has no direct role in the CFIUS review because it is a federal process. He emphasized that reactivating this industrial site underscores California's global appeal for investment and the vital role manufacturing plays in Fairfield's future. The city remains focused on economic development while acknowledging the intense public debate.

In Fairfield, resident Rochelle Connor pressed the City Council on why the public had not been more involved before the proposed water agreement reached the council. Connor pointed out the disconnect between the city staff's praised working relationship with the company and the lack of public input. She questioned the transparency of the process, noting that while the presentation highlighted the benefits, it omitted significant community engagement. This sentiment echoed throughout the community, reflecting deep polarization surrounding the agreement.

Moy said she plans to contact former Justice Department official Harmeet Dhillon to seek federal scrutiny of the arrangement. She stated she intends to get in contact with administration officials to initiate a CFIUS review, declaring she is not playing with the operators. White House officials did not respond to a request for comment regarding the Fairfield deal. Meanwhile, Nongfu Spring has encountered opposition in other states, including New Hampshire, where state officials ordered an investigation into a similar transaction.