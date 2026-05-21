Fairfax & Favor Unveils Second Collection with Lydia Millen

Fairfax & Favor, a luxury country chic brand, has collaborated with lifestyle influencer Lydia Millen to launch its second collection, Town & Country. The collection features three premium leather handbags in rich chocolate, tan, and burgundy shades, each designed for various occasions.

Zara Tindall's favourite country chic brand Fairfax & Favor has unveiled its second collection with lifestyle influencer Lydia Millen . The new spring/summer Town & Country collection introduces a rich chocolate colourway to the brand's line of premium leather handbags.

The range features three designs - a clutch, a micro top-handle bag and a medium top-handle bag - each designed to suit a variety of occasions. The collection is now available in three shades: chocolate, tan and burgundy. After the first launch sold out within just 15 minutes, with repeated restocks driven by overwhelming demand, the Lydia Millen collaboration has become one of the brand's most successful partnerships to date.

The bags have developed a loyal following thanks to their blend of classic British luxury styling and everyday practicality. Fairfax & Favor first gained recognition for its beautifully crafted country boots before expanding into ready-to-wear, handbags and accessories. Zara Tindall, a longtime fan of the label, was appointed an official ambassador in March 2025 and has been spotted wearing a variety of the brand's coats, boots and handbags.

Her signature countryside aesthetic and strong equestrian ties make her a natural fit for the Norfolk-based luxury brand. The Town & Country collection perfectly captures Fairfax & Favor's refined country-inspired style, offering quiet luxury pieces that transition effortlessly from city to countryside. Naturally, each bag pairs beautifully with the brand's much-loved outerwear and footwear collections.

Crafted from Italian pebbled leather, the bag features an interior zipped pocket, a detachable shoulder strap, a slim buckle-detail fastening and a gold-foiled logo for an elegant finishing touch. It's the kind of investment piece you'll reach for time and time again. The micro top-handle bag looks especially chic styled with the sharp Arrabella Driftwood jacket. Slightly smaller than the medium version, it's ideal for carrying everyday essentials without compromising on polish.

Fairfax & Favor's luxury handbags are available to purchase online and in-store, with prices starting from £325





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Fairfax & Favor Lydia Millen Town & Country Luxury Handbags Country Chic

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Exclusive Poll: Supermajority of Voters Favor Candidates Who Make Fighting Alzheimer's a PriorityA majority of voters, including in key swing states, said that they prefer candidates who fight for early diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

Read more »

South Carolina Redistricting Plan: Favor Republicans; No Democratic WinPresident Donald Trump's redistricting plan reshapes the state's only Democratic-held U.S. House district to Republicans' advantage, ensuring little to no gain for Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections.

Read more »

Miss Manners: I housesat for my neighbor and got berated for the favorMy wife and I aren’t snoopers, and we didn’t know the table was antique.

Read more »

'Welcome to Plathville' star Lydia Plath gets candid about losing her virginityTLC star Lydia Plath is revealing how long she waited to lose her virginity after her wedding.

Read more »