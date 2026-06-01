Fairfax & Favor's Windsor Handbag is the Ultimate Timeless Accessory

Fairfax & Favor's Windsor handbag has become one of the brand's most recognisable designs, evolving from the original handbag into a full collection of hero styles. The compact silhouette of the Windsor Basket Bag is perfectly proportioned for carrying the essentials, while the rich chocolate-brown trims add a striking contrast that instantly catches the eye. The brand's country-inspired aesthetic has become a staple in many royal wardrobes, including Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

Royal-approved brand Fairfax & Favor is seriously impressing this season with its beautifully crafted country boots, ready-to-wear, handbags and accessories. The brand has recently launched its second collection with influencer Lydia Millen, alongside an expansion of its signature Windsor handbag line, introducing new versatile colourways that feel perfectly in step with the season.

The Windsor handbag was originally designed as a single handbag in 2015 and has since evolved into a full collection of hero styles, cementing its status as one of the brand's most recognisable designs. The compact silhouette of the Windsor Basket Bag is perfectly proportioned for carrying the essentials, while the rich chocolate-brown trims add a striking contrast that instantly catches the eye.

The bag transitions effortlessly from day to evening, thanks to its detachable shoulder strap and beautifully woven design. Whether styled for a summer wedding, Royal Ascot, or a garden party, it adds an elegant finishing touch to any outfit. The brand has built a particularly successful ongoing collaboration with influencer Lydia Millen, and counts Zara Tindall as a brand ambassador. Fairfax & Favor's products are carefully selected and curated by Daily Mail journalists to ensure the highest quality and style.

The brand's country-inspired aesthetic has become a staple in many royal wardrobes, including Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. The renewed shift towards timeless accessories and investment pieces over trend-led fashion feels particularly relevant right now, and the Windsor handbag sits comfortably within that conversation, combining craftsmanship, practicality and a recognisable design identity that customers return to year after year. The brand's products have generated £17.6 million in sales, with more than 63,000 bags sold to date.

The brand's products are available to purchase online, and the sales figures demonstrate the brand's popularity and success





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Fairfax & Favor Windsor Handbag Timeless Accessory Country-Inspired Aesthetic Royal Wardrobes Investment Pieces

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