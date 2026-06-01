Fairfax & Favor's Windsor Handbag Collection: A Royal-Approved Statement of Timeless Style

An in-depth look at Fairfax & Favor's iconic Windsor handbag collection, its evolution from a single design to a full line generating millions in sales, and detailed reviews of standout pieces styled for the season. The brand, known for its equestrian aesthetic and royal connections, continues to champion timeless craftsmanship and versatile accessories.

Royal-approved brand Fairfax & Favor continues to impress with its equestrian-inspired aesthetic and iconic Windsor handbag collection . Originally known for its beautifully crafted country boots , the brand has expanded into ready-to-wear, handbags, and accessories, now counting Zara Tindall as a brand ambassador and collaborating with influencer Lydia Millen.

The Windsor handbag, first designed in 2015, has evolved into a full collection of hero styles, generating £17.6 million in sales with over 63,000 bags sold. The latest launch includes the second collection with Lydia Millen and new versatile colourways for the Windsor line. Senior Features Writer Rebekah Absalom reviews standout pieces, including the Windsor Basket Bag and Mini Handbag.

The Basket Bag features a compact silhouette, rich chocolate-brown trims, tassel detailing, and a detachable shoulder strap, making it suitable for events like Royal Ascot or garden parties. It pairs well with the Jessie Suede Top and Monaco Wedges, which offer a flattering, streamlined shape and a timeless countryside-meets-royal aesthetic reminiscent of styles favored by the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Edinburgh.

The Mini Windsor Bag in classic tan with darker brown trims balances elegance and practicality, and can be carried by the handle or crossbody. It is styled with the Olivia Waxed Jacket, famously worn by Zara Tindall, and the new St Ives Sandals in a sophisticated champagne-gold finish. The jacket is an investment piece with gold-tone hardware and a relaxed fit, recommended to size down for a tailored look. The sandals combine chic design with comfort and subtle luxury.

The Windsor collection's success reflects a broader shift toward timeless accessories and investment pieces, emphasizing craftsmanship, practicality, and a recognisable design identity that resonates with customers year after year





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Fairfax & Favor Windsor Handbag Royal-Approved Fashion Equestrian Style Investment Accessories Zara Tindall Lydia Millen Collaboration Country Boots Ready-To-Wear Handbag Collection Timeless Design British Luxury Wardrobe Staples Fashion Review Style Inspo

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Fairfax & Favor's Windsor Handbag is the Ultimate Timeless AccessoryFairfax & Favor's Windsor handbag has become one of the brand's most recognisable designs, evolving from the original handbag into a full collection of hero styles. The compact silhouette of the Windsor Basket Bag is perfectly proportioned for carrying the essentials, while the rich chocolate-brown trims add a striking contrast that instantly catches the eye. The brand's country-inspired aesthetic has become a staple in many royal wardrobes, including Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

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