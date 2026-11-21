Officials with the City of Fairbanks are working with potential developers to resolve foundation issues at the downtown site once occupied by the Polaris Building.

FAIRBANKS, Alaska - Officials with the City of Fairbanks are working with potential developers to resolve foundation issues at the downtown site once occupied by the Polaris Building.

Earlier in the year, the city released a Request for Proposal for developing the property, ultimately receiving a single proposal from architectural firm Bettisworth North, the nonprofit Fairbanks Neighborhood Housing Services and Urban Coalition, a development firm, which would see 27 units of affordable housing about a ground-level retail space. Since then, those who submitted the proposal learned that the current foundation is insufficient to put up their development, putting a wrinkle in negotiations.

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“We didn’t realize that during the RFP process. We had reached out to the city and said, ‘Hey, could we see the compaction studies? We assume that that happened,’” said Nadine Winters, Executive Director for FNHS.

“We didn’t get a response, but we didn’t really think anything of it, and then we found out after the fact that basement’s there. ” According to city engineer Timothy Zinza, when the historic building was demolished in summer 2025 , the basement structure around the perimeter of the property was kept in place and filled in with what is called “structural fill,” consisting basically of gravel, topped off with three inches of asphalt pavement.

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“That has a huge impact because obviously you can’t build a three-story facility on uncompacted gravel,” Winters said. “When we demolished the building, we were limited with our finances,” Zinza said. “We had $13 million to take it down and that barely covered the demolition process, so in that we left the basement because we didn’t have the funds.

” The city engineer explained that taking out the basement walls would have required shoring up the surrounding streets and the building that neighbors the property with sheet piling while the foundation is filled in, or risk the streets and neighboring basement caving in. When asked whether city employees discussed whether their method of demolishing the Polaris Building was making it harder to build upon, Zinza said that conversation did not happen because there was no money for another method.

“We went over $13 million, even without touching the basement,” he said. “So the basement cost — I can’t even speculate. That would be millions of dollars, I would think. ” In order to build the development as proposed, Winters said the fill and the walls need to be taken out of the ground, something which is expensive to do.

“We’re trying to see if it’s doable, but not spend a bunch of our money on something that might not work, so that’s where the tricky part is right now,” she said, adding that “housing projects are on tight margins. ” “If you have a bunch of upfront development costs just to make it buildable, then it might not work.

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” According to Winters, the developers are working to see if they can get a reasonable cost estimate for fixing the issue. While she said this problem does not necessarily put the development at risk, Winters said the project has hit a pause.

She hopes to have a cost estimate by the beginning of December, with which conversations between the city and the developers can resume, with some answers still needed on what responsibilities would be taken on by each party.

“I told the mayor, I said, ‘Well, we don’t want to be in the business of fixing roads,’ just not going to do it,” Winters added. Fairbanks Mayor Mindy O’Neall stressed the importance of activating the location.

“It really is a piece of downtown that needs to provide activity in order for us to get that activity to continue downtown, so I’m excited to see what will happen there. I’m hopeful that it will be something that serves the community, and, yeah, looking forward to seeing that project advance. ” If the current speedbump proves fatal to the proposed development, the mayor said she would be hesitant about putting out another RFP. See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com