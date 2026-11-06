Fairbanks mayor presents 2027 budget proposal

City of Fairbanks Mayor Mindy O’Neall released her proposed 2027 city budget last week.

FAIRBANKS, Alaska - City Mayor Mindy O’Neall released her proposed 2027 city budget last week, kicking off a process that is expected to result in a final budget no later than Dec. 15.

“This budget is very status quo,” O’Neall said. “We didn’t make any large, drastic changes in how we allocated things. ” The mayor said this budget, while keeping the salaries and benefits offered to city employees roughly the same, emphasizes public safety as a priority.

Also read Pirates Must Act Now for Successful 2027

“We’ve heard the community say that public safety is a priority,” she explained. “It’s certainly a priority for me as mayor. Keeping the community safe, keeping things moving and operational while keeping employees and citizens, as well as tourists, safe is a major part of my job. ” The effort includes fully staffing the police department and including money for mental health services and community response to low-level crimes such as loitering and drinking in public.

O’Neall also proposed reallocating bed tax dollars toward improvements to downtown, including the Storefront Improvement Program and, potentially, security at Golden Heart Plaza and Griffin Park. Facing a shortage of incoming revenue and a budget shortfall due to a recent $3 million settlement payment made to Fairbanks Four member Marvin Roberts , the mayor’s proposal reduces the number of capital projects funded over the next year.

Advertisement

“These are projects that we, you know, put a little bit of funding towards every year like, say, maybe a vehicle or a remodel of a department or something like that,” she explained. Financial strain on the city also led the mayor not to include as many merit-based pay increases for city staff as she said she would have liked to.

According to O’Neall, work began on this proposal in July, when her administration discussed their priorities before meeting with department heads for their input.

“Then we kind of start melding the two,” she said. “It’s a lot of closed-door between the chief of staff and the CFO and I, just going line by line by line and getting into the numbers. ” This week, the mayor is presenting her budget to the Fairbanks City Council, with deliberation expected in the coming weeks, and a final budget due to be passed by Dec. 15.

A budget town hall event has been scheduled at the Noel Wien Library on Tuesday, which O’Neall said will be an opportunity for community members to ask questions and give feedback on the proposed budget. See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com