Green Star of Interior Alaska and the Fairbanks Soil and Water Conservation District are collecting pumpkins along with other food waste for industrial composting to keep it out of the landfill.

FAIRBANKS, Alaska - Several businesses and organizations in Fairbanks are working to recycle Halloween pumpkins. One effort, a partnership between Green Star of Interior Alaska and the Fairbanks Soil and Water Conservation District, is collecting pumpkins along with other food waste for industrial composting to keep them out of the landfill.

Keeping pumpkins out of the landfill Felicia Gunn, compost coordinator for the Fairbanks Soil and Water Conservation District, said that if pumpkins are not taken to a farmer with animals, “they usually end up on our porches and frozen or the moose get them or more importantly, a lot of them end up in the landfill and that’s what we’re trying to prevent. ” Gunn said that by bringing pumpkins to Green Star, the “holiday pumpkins are turning into a resource.

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” Gunn said the program has a grant through the Natural Resources Conservation Service, and part of the grant is to collect community food waste from the city.

“Once we collect it here at Green Star of Interior Alaska, it is going over to a 40-foot in vessel earth flow composter machine where the food is going to go in,” Gunn said. “And then coming out, we have rich organic compost that we can provide to our community. ” How the composting works Gunn said donations are gathered in three-gallon buckets and then transferred to five-gallon buckets.

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She said the buckets are taken to the composter, where frozen items are thawed. The food waste is then added as nitrogen, she said. The process uses a recipe with a two-to-one ratio of carbon to nitrogen. She said the carbon comes from materials such as wood chips and paper shreds.

Everything is added together in the front load of the composter, Gunn said. According to Gunn, an auger moves the material across the slightly tilted composter, and an aeration system feeds microbes. She said the microbes create heat that can reach 140 to 160 degrees, which kills weed seeds and pathogens. Timeline and results Gunn said the ideal composting cycle is 21 days, but it could take up to 45 days.

She said that after the material comes out of the composter, it is set aside to cure so bacteria and fungi can break down the rest of it before it goes in a garden. Gunn said the program started small and has grown with each collection. She said the most recent collection brought in 135 pounds from the community. Gunn said the food bank has also donated some food waste.

Gunn said organizers hope the program continues each year and are looking at other partnerships and grants.

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“We’re hoping that this is kind of just like our base and then we can expand this and keep it going,” Gunn said. “Hopefully even reaching out to further communities than Fairbanks. ” Collections at Green Star run from 4 to 6 p.m. on Mondays. Other collection sites The Roaming Root Cellar and the Great Alaska Bowl Company are also collecting pumpkins throughout the week until Dec. 5. See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com