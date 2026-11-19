The proposed ordinance as currently written would place a limit on the number of new short-term rental properties to 20% of the number of new living units constructed in the previous year.

FAIRBANKS, Alaska - The Fairbanks North Star Borough is considering an ordinance that would take action on short-term rental properties in Interior Alaska, including those operated through Airbnb and Vrbo, in order to better support the housing market in the community.

The ordinance defines short-term rentals as residential properties, or parts of residential properties, that are either rented, leased or otherwise furnished out to guests for no more than 30 consecutive days. Borough Mayor Grier Hopkins said the proposed ordinance as currently written would place a limit on the number of new short-term rental properties to 20% of the number of new living units constructed in the previous year, while allowing existing short-term rentals to continue in operation.

Also read San Antonio family searches for missing 20-year-old Robert Segura Jr.

He claimed that despite 600 homes being built in the borough between 2021 and 2024, much of that increase has been offset by the conversion of existing properties into short-term rentals.

“We’ve put incentives out there to get new housing built, but if short-term rentals are just going to absorb that change, we are not going to see the change in our community that we need,” he argued. A goal of enforcing a limit is to increase the net amount of new housing that enters the market.

Advertisement

The mayor said the ordinance is for “upwards of 2,000 military service members that are going to be coming, moving to Fairbanks, many of them with families, many of these homes that are on the short-term rental market being two, three, four, five, six bedroom homes that are just not available for these families to rent or to own. ” Hopkins clarified that a room being rented out in a home would not be subject to the cap because ”that’s not a realistic place that somebody could actually live in.

" “The cap is only going to be for living units,” like cabins, whole houses and duplexes, he said. The ordinance would also allow the borough to clarify the definition of registered short-term rental properties and would require all properties that meet this definition to register with the borough by the end of June 2027.

“The impetus was to support our housing market and to get a handle on who’s out there operating the short-term rentals and make sure they’re all registered and playing on an equal playing field with the hotels,” Hopkins said, “because upwards of two-thirds of people operating short-term rentals are not paying their borough hotel bed tax, and I know people who pay for their short-term rentals that they operate in the city, but not in the borough because they didn’t know. ” The mayor anticipates that this effort will increase bed tax revenue coming into the borough without raising taxes, by expanding the tax base.

According to Hopkins, his administration has been planning an effort like this since he came to office, having discussions about how best to roll it out. During summer 2026, the borough assembly agreed to fund software that allowed the borough to gather data on who is operating these facilities.

Introduced during the assembly’s Nov. 12 regular meeting, the ordinance was forwarded to the Planning Commission as part of the consent agenda, with a recommendation due from them within 90 days, and Hopkins expects action to be taken by the assembly in either January or February. Hopkins said he expects pushback from some who are already operating short-term rental properties, but pointed out recent reports that he said indicate the market already having reached saturation and recently seeing a decline in the number of these properties.

Advertisement

Nadine Winters, Executive Director of Fairbanks Neighborhood Housing Services, reacted positively to the ordinance.

“It’s a positive step. We have a housing problem in this town, and this isn’t onerous in its reach, but it basically is registering something that is impacting the overall housing market,” Winters said. She argued that the more short-term rentals there are in the area, the fewer long-term rentals there are.

“Short-term rentals don’t have a modest impact on communities if you have abundant housing and low tourism. We do not have abundant housing, and tourism is pretty high, so that impact of short-term rentals is more significant in our community,” Winters said.

In addition to the current ordinance, Hopkins described a future ordinance he hopes to develop which would create an online system that allows people to register their short-term rental properties with the borough. See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com