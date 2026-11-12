Fairbanks community hosts Veterans Day ceremony at Westmark

Members of the Fairbanks community gathered Wednesday for a Veterans Day ceremony honoring those who have served in the U.S. military.

FAIRBANKS, Alaska - Members of the Fairbanks community gathered at the Westmark Fairbanks Hotel and Conference Center Wednesday for a Veterans Day ceremony honoring those who have served in the U.S. military.

Attendees included civilians, veterans, active duty servicemembers and local political figures, with proclamations from Interior mayors Mindy O’Neall, Grier Hopkins and Larry Terch III, as well as remarks delivered by representatives from Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, Rep. Nick Begich and Gov. Mike Dunleavy.

Also read Where veterans can eat free (or save big) this Veterans Day

Col. Matthew R. Johnston, Commander of the 354th Fighter Wing at Eielson Air Force Base and Garrison Commander Col. John W. Campbell, spoke to the assembled crowd about the history and meaning of Veterans Day. The ceremony also saw renditions of the Alaska Flag Song, America the Beautiful and the National Anthem.

Speaking with Alaska’s News Source after the event, retired Sgt. 1st Class Scott Ide said that to him, Veterans Day is about being an American and believing in the Constitution and the flag.

Advertisement

“I’m still proud that I can see Americans still coming together and still celebrating what America is today, because we’re living in crazy times where, you know, that’s questionable now,” he said. Ide said his grandparents and his father were incarcerated at Manzanar War Relocation Center, a Japanese internment camp during World Ward II. But he explained that his father had no regrets about the situation.

“He got drafted to go fight in Korea in 1950, and I asked him, ‘Why’d you go after being locked up? ’ He said, ‘Because I’m an American, and that’s what we do,’ and that’s what led me to serve. ” Retired Army National Guard Lt. Col.

Douglas Harvey, meanwhile, served for 32 years, also spending time in the Air Force. Harvey views Veterans Day as a time to reconnect with people with whom he served.

“32 years of a life is a long time, you know, and then people just go places and you don’t see them very often,” he said. “It’s also time to remember some of the people that I served with that are no longer here, so just thankful that we live in a free country and that we were able to have the privilege of serving that country. ” Referring to the community gathering, Harvey said, that its appreciated.

Advertisement

“We live in a day and age where people showing appreciation for things seems to be getting rarer and rarer, and this is one of those warm spots in the year. ” Harvey also expressed gratitude for being able to serve.

“We live in the freest country in the world. We have rights and privileges that other people don’t have, and to be a part of allowing that to continue is a big thing for me. ” See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com