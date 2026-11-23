Over 250 Failand residents oppose Hill Residential's proposal to build 200 homes on the Green Belt, arguing it destroys the village's iconic triangular layout.

More than 250 residents of the Failand Triangle in Somerset have united to oppose a major development proposal that threatens to alter the village's distinctive physical footprint. The community is rallying against a plan submitted by Hill Residential to construct 200 new homes on land adjacent to the current settlement boundary.

The Development Proposal and Land Status

Hill Residential submitted its application in December 2025 to build properties on the edge of Failand, near Bristol. The developers argue that the targeted land, originally known as the Sixty Acre Plantation, falls under the classification of grey belt territory. They contend that this designation allows for necessary housing delivery to address regional needs.

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The proposed construction would expand the village beyond its current confines, which currently consist of approximately 350 homes. These existing properties are situated between Clevedon Road, Weston Road, and Flax Bourton Road. The development would break the continuous boundary that has defined the settlement since its postwar expansion and subsequent filling in from the 1970s onwards.

Community Opposition and Identity Preservation

Local residents describe the Failand Triangle as a unique geographical and cultural entity defined by its specific road layout and plot boundaries. Maria Payne, councillor for Wraxall and Failand Parish Council, emphasized that the triangle is the fundamental element that defines the settlement of the village of Failand.

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Ms Payne, who is actively involved with The Hands Off Failand Green Belt group, stated that the local plan explicitly prohibits breaking the established boundary. She noted that the community is campaigning to raise funds to support their legal and administrative case against the planning application. The opposition argues that maintaining the current boundary is essential for preserving the village's character.

Residents such as Sandra Roberts, a 61-year-old local, highlighted the historical significance of the triangle shape. She recalled childhood memories of running around the triangle in school and emphasized that the area is deeply entrenched in the local identity. Another resident, 23-year-old Charlie Barker, warned that the project would destroy the whole village and noted a lack of necessary infrastructure to support a larger population.

Environmental Concerns and Infrastructure Strains

The community has raised serious concerns regarding the environmental impact of the development on the surrounding Green Belt land. Mrs Baker, a 60-year-old resident of over 30 years, pointed out that the area serves as a natural habitat for wild rabbits and other wildlife. She expressed fear that the peacefulness of the area, which attracts visitors and locals alike, would be completely altered by construction activities.

Infrastructure and sustainability issues were also central to the objections. Ms Payne highlighted that access roads are steep and fast, making the area heavily reliant on cars. She argued that there is no walking distance to essential services, making the location unsuitable for investments like new supermarkets. The lack of sustainable transport options was cited as a major flaw in the developers' plans for sustainable housing growth.

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Long-term residents like Simon, a retired local in his 50s, argued that the visual aspect and identity of the village would be lost. He described the proposed development as unsuitable over-development in the green belt and in the wrong location. A 76-year-old resident added that the noise from bulldozers would ruin their lives for years, contradicting the peaceful atmosphere that defines the current community.

Next Steps and Decision Timeline

The dispute is now moving to the formal planning inquiry stage. North Somerset Council has scheduled a six-day inquiry for April next year to hear evidence from both sides. This hearing will determine whether the application by Hill Residential is approved or rejected.

Signs reading Hands off Failand green belt have been erected across the village, signaling unified resistance. The outcome of the April inquiry will likely set a precedent for how grey belt land is interpreted in relation to iconic village boundaries in Somerset.