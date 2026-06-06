Faculty Ideology Study reveals new info, campaign donations left-leaning

A new analysis of campaign donations from faculty members at dozens of top universities nationwide found a surprising lack of ideological diversity.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 29: Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon speaks during a news conference at the Justice Department on September 29, 2025 in Washington, DC.

The Justice Department has filed a complaint under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act against protestors who targeted a New Jersey synagogue in November 2024. A new analysis of campaign donations from faculty at dozens of top universities nationwide found a surprising lack of ideological diversity. The study comes as the Justice Department ramps up its efforts to investigate and take legal action against multiple universities for allegedly allowing antisemitism on campus.

The study, which was commissioned by the "Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression," found that the least politically diverse faculty bodies are those on the West Coast and in the Ivy League. Meanwhile, the most politically diverse are in the south. DePauw University, the University of California Berkeley, the University of Illinois Chicago, Columbia University and Brown University ranked at the bottom. With BYU, Texas A&M, Kansas State, Clemson and the University of Texas at Dallas at the top.

This is not terribly surprising. It's just another piece of data that adds to the story of what is happening on campus,” said Angela Erickson, Fire’s Vice President of Research. Erickson said to put the study together, the organization gave a professor from the University of Rochester, David Primo, a list of more than 100,000 faculty members at 55 universities. He then cross-referenced those names with a database of over 850 million state and federal campaign contributions.

Faculty members who could be matched with donations were given a score, used to estimate a person's political ideology based on who they donate to. The median score, negative 1.02, which Fire says is slightly less left-leaning than Sen. Bernie Sanders,D-Vt. , at negative 1.14 Over time, faculty have become more and more concentrated on the left in a narrower, narrower band,” said Erickson.

The study comes as the Justice Department ramps up its efforts to investigate and take legal action against multiple universities for allegedly allowing antisemitism on campus. That includes some of the schools identified by ‘Fire’ as having less politically diverse faculty bodies. In early 2025, the federal government canceled $400 million in grants to Columbia University, amid an antisemitism investigation into the school. Months later, a settlement was reached.

I'm hoping that this negotiation that we were able to get to with Columbia will be a template for the other universities around the country that have these same kind of practices,” Education Secretary Linda McMahon told Fox News’ Sean Hannity in July 2025. Plus, Brown University, which in July of 2025 announced an agreement with the federal government to restore $510 million in suspended federal research funding.

Including, "Codifying Brown’s sustained commitment to initiatives, programs and services to ensure a thriving Jewish community, and launching a third-party campus climate survey. ” The DOJ’s Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights, Harmeet Dhillon, further emphasized the department's mission earlier this week. My division is willing to act and is determined to make sure Jewish Americans feel the full protection of United States federal law,” Dhillon said while speaking at the American Jewish Committee Global Forum.

Another school that made the bottom five on Fire’s list is the University of California, Berkeley, which was among the ten university campuses last year slated for visits by the ‘Federal Task Force to Combat Antisemitism. ’ Later that year, the school reached multiple settlements, including with a visiting Israeli professor. Central Texas is bracing for heavy rainfall Friday night, according to CBS Austin Meteorologist Avery Tomasco.

A flood watch is in effect for eight Central TexaParents at an Austin Montessori school are calling for accountability after they say school leadership failed to notify families that a THC lollipop was found iTexas Softball secured its second consecutive Women's COllege World Series championship on Thursday after beating Texas Tech 4-1 in Oklahoma City. Central Texas roofs take a beating.

Between the spring hail season, the straight-line winds that roll in from West Texas thunderstorms, and the falling limbs frAustin Pets Alive! says 70 pets from a severe overcrowding situation in Texas have been transported to new homes. The animal rescue organization says that their





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