Fact Check Team: Trump’s arch faces legal fight as Oval Office becomes monument

Trump’s 250-foot triumphal arch plan in DC hits new legal headwinds as nine Kennedy relatives join lawsuits after a judge temporarily blocked construction. Trump also named the Oval Office complex a national monument.

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 03: A replica of President Trump's planned "Triumphal Arch" and the United States Capitol are seen at the Great American State Fair on July 03, 2026 in Washington, DC.

The Freedom 250-backed Great American State Fair, celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States, runs through July 10th. The legal challenge comes days after a federal judge temporarily blocked construction, raising questions about whether the administration has the authority to build the monument without specific congressional approval. WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 26: Demonstrators gather near Arlington Memorial Bridge to protest U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed 250-foot “Triumphal Arch” on May 26, 2026 in Washington, DC.

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Organizers from Third Act DMV say the planned structure is disrespectful to the solemn character of Arlington National Cemetery. Meanwhile, Trump has taken a separate step to protect the Oval Office, designating it and two adjoining White House rooms as a national monument under the Antiquities Act.

, including children and grandchildren of Robert F. Kennedy and Edward M. Kennedy, argue the proposed structure would obstruct important views of the Kennedy family gravesites and cast shadows over the burial sites. The gravesites are near the eternal flame marking the burial place of former President John F. Kennedy at Arlington National Cemetery. In their court filing, the relatives argue the arch would permanently change the experience of visiting the gravesites and damage the historic landscape surrounding the memorials.

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The Kennedy family is joining a broader legal effort that includes challenges from the District of Columbia, Virginia and Vietnam War veterans. The White House has defended the project, saying the arch is intended to honor American military heroes and accusing opponents of politicizing the monument. On November 5, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan temporarily prohibited the Trump administration from beginning construction-related work on the arch.

The proposed structure would stand approximately 250 feet tall at Memorial Circle, near the Arlington Memorial Bridge. It would sit along the visual corridor between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery. The design features gold-colored decorative elements, including eagles and a winged female figure. Plans also include an observation deck and interior spaces.

The administration has argued that a 1925 law authorizing the Arlington Memorial Bridge gives federal officials authority to move forward with the arch. But opponents say that law does not authorize this specific monument and that the administration failed to follow federal requirements governing commemorative works on federal land. In her ruling, Chutkan found that the challengers were likely to succeed in showing the government had not followed required legal procedures. She also cited potential economic harm to Washington, D.C.

, and Virginia from construction-related traffic disruptions. The temporary order blocks construction through November 20 while the court considers the legal challenges. It is not a final decision on whether the arch can ultimately be built. As the legal fight over the arch continues, Trump has also moved to establish federal protections for the Oval Office.

On November 5, Trump signed a proclamation designating the Oval Office, the Outer Oval Office and the Cabinet Room as the Oval Office National Monument. The president invoked the Antiquities Act, a 1906 law that gives presidents the authority to designate certain historic landmarks, structures and objects on federally controlled land as national monuments. Under the proclamation, the Interior Department must develop a management plan prioritizing preservation of the rooms' structural and significant architectural features.

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It also requires documentation and review before substantial alterations or demolition and directs officials to consider whether proposed changes are consistent with the rooms' historic significance. The designation does not mean the Oval Office is frozen in time. Trump's proclamation explicitly preserves the president's authority to redecorate the rooms, select furnishings and make ordinary operational and security modifications. That distinction is significant because Trump has made extensive decorative changes to the Oval Office during his second term.

Those changes include gold decorations, gold-framed mirrors, gold accents around the fireplace, additional statues and ornaments, and changes to artwork and furnishings. Former President Barack ObamaThe new designation focuses on preserving the rooms' historic structure and architectural character rather than dictating their appearance. It also does not expressly prevent a future president from attempting to reverse the designation. The proclamation itself acknowledges that it does not diminish Congress' authority over federal property.

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