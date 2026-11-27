Americans are expected to spend more money online this holiday season, but record spending doesn't necessarily mean consumers are buying more goods or feeling better financially.

PARAMUS, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 28: A person carries shopping bags during Black Friday shopping at Garden State Plaza on November 28, 2025 in Paramus, New Jersey.

According to the the National Retail Federation, nearly 187 million people are expected to shop between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday this year. Americans are expected to spend more money online this holiday season, but record spending doesn't necessarily mean consumers are buying more goods or feeling better financially.will reach $275.1 billion in 2026, a 6.7% increase from last year.

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Black Friday online sales alone are expected to total $12.9 billion, up 9.2% year over year. Cyber Monday is projected to be even bigger, with $15.1 billion in online sales, an increase of 6.2% from 2025. PARAMUS, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 28: People visit Garden State Plaza during Black Friday shopping on November 28, 2025 in Paramus, New Jersey.