Fact Check Team: AI is booming, but Americans remain skeptical

A commencement speech praising AI as 'the next Industrial Revolution' drew boos from graduates, highlighting Americans' concern about the technology.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - JUNE 03: An interactive artificial intelligence display system showing an AI interface with "Voice Mode Activated" is presented alongside a robotic hand controller on June 03, 2026 in Taipei, Taiwan.

Running June 2–5 across four venues in Taipei's Nangang and Xinyi districts under the theme "AI Together," the annual trade show has drawn more than 1,500 exhibitors and industry heavyweights including NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang to showcase next-generation AI chips, robotics, and computing infrastructure, cementing Taiwan's role as the world's pre-eminent hub for semiconductor and AI supply chain innovation. Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming how Americans work, learn, communicate and consume information.

Tech leaders have compared the technology to the Industrial Revolution, and companies are investing billions of dollars to develop increasingly powerful AI tools. But whileas "the next Industrial Revolution" drew boos from some graduates, highlighting a broader tension reflected in new national surveys: Americans are curious about artificial intelligence, but many are also LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 20: In this photo illustration, the OpenAI logo is reflected on the screen of a smartphone with the ChatGPT website displayed on May 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

OpenAI is reportedly preparing to confidentially file for an initial public offering in the coming days or weeks, with a public debut potentially targeted for September, as the ChatGPT maker works with Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley on what could become one of the most highly anticipated tech IPOs in recent years. from the Pew Research Center, Americans are five times more likely to say they are more concerned than excited about AI.

Roughly half of U.S. adults reported feeling more concerned than excited about the technology, while only about one in 10 said they were more excited than concerned. Many respondents expressed fears that AI could negatively affect core human skills and relationships. More than half said AI could hurt people's ability to think creatively, while many worried it could make it harder to form meaningful personal connections.

A majority also said they believe the risks posed by AI outweigh its potential benefits to society.by Pew found that many people are comfortable with AI being used for practical applications such as weather forecasting, scientific research and medical advances. Most Americans also said they would be willing to allow AI to assist with at least some everyday tasks. The surveys suggest Americans view AI as a tool with significant potential, but one that should be approached cautiously.

Younger Americans are significantly more familiar with AI than older generations. Pew found adults under 30 are much more likely than seniors to say they have heard a lot about artificial intelligence and to report using AI-powered tools.

However, greater familiarity has not translated into growing enthusiasm.found that while Gen Z continues to use AI more frequently than older generations, excitement about the technology has fallen sharply. The percentage of Gen Z respondents who said they felt excited about AI dropped from 36% to 22% over the course of a year. At the same time, concerns about AI's impact on jobs, critical thinking and workplace performance have increased.

Gallup found that nearly half of Gen Z respondents believe the risks of AI in the workplace outweigh the benefits. Many also expressed greater trust in work completed without AI assistance.. Across age groups, Gallup found people generally believe AI could boost productivity and help the United States remain competitive globally. Yet many also worry that the technology could eliminate jobs, spread misinformation or create new security risks.

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