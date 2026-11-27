The once-leader of the federal Canadian Nationalist Party is charged with wilful promotion of hatred and has numerous assault and harassment convictions.

Travis Mitchell Patron, 35, is running on a platform centred on Canadian nationalism, banking reform and what he describes as restoring Canada's traditional identity. He is currently charged with wilful promotion of hatred against an identifiable group, and has numerous convictions for assault and harassment.

A Saskatchewan man charged with a hate crime who recently finished serving probation for criminal harassment and impersonating peace officers is one of five candidates running in the Yorkton-Melville…Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion. Please keep comments relevant and respectful. Comments may take up to an hour to appear on the site.

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