Facebook now has an answering genie for all your burning questions, just like Google Search

Meta is rolling out AI Mode on Facebook, a new feature that uses Meta AI to answer questions by pulling from public content across Meta apps, rather than returning standard search results.

Facebook has rolled out a batch of AI-powered features, with the headliner being AI Mode, a new way to get answers to questions directly inside the app using Meta AI.

An AI layer on top of Facebook Search In a blog post, Facebook explains that the new AI Mode works from both the Feed and the search bar, pulling answers from public content across Meta’s apps, including Groups and Reels, to surface what real people are saying rather than returning a list of links. The feature is powered by Meta AI, which runs on the company’s Muse Spark model.

The approach puts Facebook in more direct competition with Google’s AI search tool with the same name, which uses AI to synthesize answers from across the web. The key difference here is that Facebook’s answers draw from its own ecosystem of social content rather than the broader internet.

AI photo and video editing round out the update Beyond search, Meta also introduced a set of AI-powered creative tools, including updated camera roll suggestions that now include collage templates based on recent moments and transition effects for video montages. A new Wear It feature lets users virtually swap their outfit in photos using AI presets, with an option specifically for sports fans to don their team’s jersey.

Facebook’s push to embed AI more deeply into its core experience mirrors moves by Google, which already offers similar features in Search and Google Photos. For Facebook’s massive user base, AI Mode could meaningfully change how people use the platform to find information, assuming they trust the answers it surfaces.





DigitalTrends / 🏆 95. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ai Facebook Meta Meta AI

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How to Connect Both Fitbit Air and Google Pixel Watch to Google Health AppUsers can now link both Fitbit Air and Google Pixel Watch to the Google Health app on Android, allowing simultaneous tracking of health and fitness metrics. The app automatically prioritizes device data based on performance and lets users filter metrics by source.

Read more »

Meta Acquires Face-Recognition Software from Company That Sells Surveillance Tools to PoliceMeta has acquired face-recognition software from Rank One Computing a company that sells surveillance tools to police departments and the United States military The software is tied to a test version of the Meta AI app and authorizes use of Rank One's face recognition along with its liveness detection The license remains active and supports up to 10 million facial templates

Read more »

Meta Is Testing Police Surveillance Tech for Its Smart GlassesA report suggests ties between Meta's facial recognition technology and a company that sells surveillance tools to military and police.

Read more »

Meta's Super Expensive New AI Team Is Already a Complete CatastropheMorale within Meta's 6,500-staffer Applied AI team, which was created in March to support the Superintelligence Labs, is hitting rock bottom.

Read more »