Facebook class-action privacy settlement: 2nd payments set to distribute

Facebook users who were part of the massive $725 million class-action settlement may be due for a second payment.

In this photo illustration, the logo of Meta Platforms, Inc. is displayed on a smartphone screen, with the company's infinity loop-style branding visible in the background.

Second payments are set to be distributed in the massive $725 million Facebook settlement. Those who successfully cashed a settlement payment are due to get even more money now. Last fall, Facebook sent out payments to users as part of a massive data privacy settlement from a class-action lawsuit. The court recently approved redistributing the uncashed payments from the first round of settlement payouts, triggering a second payment for many users.

Second payments are only being sent to class members with approved claims who successfully cashed a first payment. The correspondence says the second distribution benefits will happen in June, and the payments will be sent in batches over those four weeks. Users should receive an additional email notice approximately 3-4 days before the next payment will be issued.

If you are unsure of the status of your claim form and would like to check, please send an email to the settlement administrator at info@facebookuserprivacysettlement.com. You must include your Claim ID. The numerous lawsuits brought on behalf of Facebook users had to do with what Facebook was accused of doing with the personal information of its users.

The lawsuits alleged Meta shared user data and data about users’ friends without permission, and that the data that was unknowingly shared went to third parties. The third parties included entities such as app developers, business partners, advertisers, and data brokers.

Furthermore, the lawsuits alleged Meta didn’t monitor or enforce third-party access or use of the data received. Information in this article was taken from a personal email received about the Facebook user privacy settlement, and from the settlement website. Background information was taken from previous FOX Television Station reporting. This story was reported from Detroit.





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