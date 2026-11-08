Face-to-Face Meetings in Surrogacy Can Change So Much

Weekly face-to-face contact with your surrogate can improve your journey, provide you with experiences to share with your future child, and may even shield you from problems.

While you may feel an instant connection with your surrogate, that feeling can fade later in the pregnancy. A weekly face-to-face call with your surrogate can create an environment that might shield you from problems.

There has been a lot of discussion in the news recently about problematic surrogacy relationships, and some that have been highly problematic. One of the tools I have used and presented at the annual conference of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine is a way to reframe the surrogacy contract with your gestational carrier, before you start the process, to help ensure everyone’s values are aligned.

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You can read more Another tool I have used, which is often suggested but easily dismissed, is a weekly face-to-face call between the gestational carrier and the intended parents. To see why this can be so important, let’s first look at the relationship between the intended parents and gestational carrier and how it evolves during the journey. Many intended parents and gestational carriers feel like they are “in love” with each other from the beginning. Yet this feeling can be.

Beneath it is often a gestational carrier who sees herself as a giver or a helper, doing something incredibly valuable and, in doing so, fulfilling her desire to help others. The result is a wonderful feeling for her and reinforcement of herThese feelings may increase with the busy pace of doctor's appointments, meetings, and legal requirements. They are on a roller coaster of joy and good feelings. Yet they don’t have any history together or a foundation for their relationship.

They may have a Zoom or FaceTime call from time to time but eventually decide to let the relationship grow “organically,” which usually translates into a texting relationship with calls and perhaps visits for milestone appointments. This arrangement may be fine and can work for many people.

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However, once the excitement fades and the gestational carrier'sis stable, the doctor’s appointments lessen and everyone feels free to go back to reengaging with their lives more. Perhaps the gestational carrier feels she can catch up on work or spend more time with her children, and the intended parents feel free to take the time to focus on work or friends. Calls and texts may become less frequent, and everyone feels it is OK to coast. But is it?

At this point, the fetus no longer looks like a piece of rice on the ultrasound, and the intended parents may feel fine having a little more free time at first, but after a while they may start to feel out of control. They see the images and consider that their baby is growing in someone else’s body, perhaps miles away.

They may start to feeland out of control, and without realizing it, they may begin to micromanage the gestational carrier or worry about what she is eating or doing.from the intended parents, may now realize that while she is getting calls after her doctor’s appointments, she's getting fewer about her husband’s new job or son’s Little League tryout. She may start to feel objectified without realizing it.

Without knowing it, both parties can sense a growing distance between them, and if something goes wrong at this time, they may feel less willing to step outside of themselves to consider the other's position. Remember, it is much easier to have a heart-to-heart discussion with someone you are close to than with someone you are not as close to. Now let’s consider what a weekly face-to-face meeting can do to change this scenario.

Consider a time at work when you meet a new employee. Maybe that person is someone you think you will be close friends with or not, but you see them regularly. You see them in the washroom, the holiday party, and in the hallway. Eventually, you sit down next to this person at a meeting, and you feel comfortable in their presence.

Why? Because your brain registered this person as familiar and safe. Face-to-face interactions tell your body you can trust this person. Texting cannot create this experience.

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So, while it may seem forced in the beginning to set up these weekly Zoom or FaceTime meetings, they can pay off in spades. They don’t need to be serious. They can be short and simple. Just talking about what you are meal prepping for the week, what you are watching on Netflix, or how your dog training is going works.

Through these calls, you are building the bricks of a foundation that will carry you through the pregnancy. Then, when the gestational carrier's doctor tells her that the pregnancy is stable and the appointments lessen, everyone has a solid bond.

On the surface, it is easy to see how these weekly face-to-face meetings can create a warm and friendly relationship, making the journey better for everyone and helping create memories that you can document and share with your child . But your foundation can also help shield you against problems that may unexpectedly surface.

So, while it may seem like a bit of an imposition at first, in the long term, this face-to-face contact can pay off in enormous ways. , is a psychotherapist, author, researcher, podcast host, and expert in helping people navigate fertility treatment, donor conception, and surrogacy to have the families they desire. After years or decades, problems and patterns can become deeply entrenched.

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