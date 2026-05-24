Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan: President Trump's Iran Deal, Economic Impact, and More

On this holiday weekend, President Trump has been working on a potential agreement with Iran. The latest proposal includes a process to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the unfreezing of some Iranian assets held in foreign banks, and a continuation of negotiations over Iran's nuclear program. The president's top economic adviser, Kevin Hassett, will be discussing the impact of the war on the economy, and a bipartisan duo working to fight antisemitism in politics will also be featured. A special Memorial Day conversation with two Medal of Honor recipients will take place.

President Trump has been working hard to iron out an agreement with Iran , with sources familiar with the talks indicating that the latest proposal includes a process to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the unfreezing of some Iran ian assets held in foreign banks, and a continuation of negotiations over Iran 's nuclear program.

The president's top economic adviser, Kevin Hassett, will be discussing the impact of the war on the economy, and a bipartisan duo working to fight antisemitism in politics will also be featured. Additionally, a special Memorial Day conversation with two Medal of Honor recipients will take place





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Iran President Trump Iran Deal Economic Impact Medal Of Honor Recipients Antisemitism In Politics

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