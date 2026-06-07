'Face/Off': The Insane '90s Action-Fest Streaming Free This Month

John Woo's 'Face/Off' is a wild ride where a cop and criminal swap identities, leading to a spectacle of exaggerated good guys and bad guys. Starring John Travolta and Nicolas Cage, this '90s action classic is streaming for free on Pluto this month.

Experience the epitome of '90s action cinema with ' Face/Off ', currently streaming for free on Pluto. This isn't your typical cop-chases-bad-guy flick; it's a wild ride where the cop and the criminal swap identities, leading to a spectacle of exaggerated good guys and bad guys, all in the name of high-stakes entertainment.

John Woo's masterpiece stars John Travolta and Nicolas Cage in a dual role, supported by an ensemble cast including Joan Allen, Alessandro Nivola, Gina Gershon, Dominique Swain, and Nick Cassavetes. Prepare for a cinematic experience that's both majestic and utterly deranged, where subtlety takes a backseat to pure, unadulterated fun





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Face/Off John Woo John Travolta Nicolas Cage Action Movie Streaming

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