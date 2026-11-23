A viral Washington Post article on face masks for holiday travel has reignited online debate among prominent conservatives over face coverings.

An online debate over wearing face masks has been reignited after a viral article discussed the potential benefits of face coverings for travel over the holiday season. The Washington Post published a story on November 21 titled Should you mask up for holiday travel? Here's what experts say, which examined why some travelers might choose to wear masks when visiting loved ones who are more vulnerable to serious illness or complications.

The article has quickly spread across social media and drawn sharp reactions from prominent conservatives. Its publication comes as flu season gets off to an early start and follows a series of headlines about the measles outbreak across the United States, including reports that the U.S. has lost its measles elimination status.

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Why the Washington Post Article Sparked Viral Reactions

The Washington Post article on face masks for holiday travel has been viewed more than 600,000 times on X, where it has drawn wide responses from political commentators. The post shows how a piece of public health advice can quickly become a political flashpoint when it reaches large online audiences.

Face masks were widely adopted during 2020 and 2021 to slow the spread of COVID-19, and many public settings required them at the time. Since then, wearing a mask has largely become a matter of personal choice. People who may be disabled or immunocompromised sometimes wear masks, and others choose to wear them to prevent the spread of illness.

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Prominent Conservatives Push Back Online

Former Florida governor Ron DeSantis, who is now outgoing and has long been a mask skeptic, responded to the article on X by writing that the medical science did not change, but the political science did. Katie Miller, the wife of White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, responded with a single word, insanity.

Conservative commentator Benny Johnson reacted to the article on X by writing For the love of God. Writer and conservative influencer Isabel Brown responded by asking whether it was already 2020 again, a reference to the early years of the pandemic when masks became a defining public health measure.

Masks became increasingly entangled with political identity during the pandemic, and they have remained a contentious topic for some Americans. Newsweek has contacted the CDC via email for comment outside of regular working hours, and the source material does not include a response from the agency.

Evidence on Mask Benefits and Political Divides

Supporters of masks argue that they can help prevent the spread of illnesses, including COVID-19. A 2022 study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that between February and December 2021, using a face mask or respirator in indoor public settings was associated with lower chances of becoming infected with COVID-19.

The same CDC study found that cloth masks were associated with a 56 percent lower risk, while surgical masks were associated with a 66 percent lower risk. In some countries, including Japan, South Korea, and China, wearing a mask when suffering from a cold or flu was already a common practice to reduce the spread of illness before the pandemic.

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Opposition to mask requirements has also been shaped by politics. A Pew Research Center study published in October of 2020 found that both Democrats and Republicans cited masks when describing how the pandemic had negatively affected them, but the reasoning differed. The study found that 27 percent of Republicans and those who leaned Republican expressed skepticism about masks or the pandemic in general, while 31 percent of Democrats and those who leaned Democrat expressed concern that people were not wearing masks or taking the pandemic seriously.

A 2021 study titled Conservatism and infrequent mask usage found that mask usage tended to be lower in counties with greater support for former President Donald Trump. Trump had shared mixed advice during the pandemic. In April of 2020, he announced changes in CDC guidance advising people to wear masks in public areas where social distancing can be difficult, but he said the recommendation was voluntary and that he probably would not follow it.

Critics of mask mandates argued that prolonged restrictions imposed high economic, educational, and social costs, and that mandates infringed on individual choice. These mandates sparked protests in the United States and around the world.

What the Debate Means for Holiday Travelers

For travelers, the central question is whether wearing a mask is worthwhile when visiting relatives who face a higher risk of serious illness. The debate arrives during a period when flu season has started early and measles remains a major public health concern across the country.

The current debate also comes months after former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee in July. The source material ends at that point, so no further details about that hearing or upcoming official guidance can be confirmed from the reporting.