Former football star Fabrizio Ravanelli secured a High Court victory against HMRC regarding a disputed £340,000 National Insurance bill from his time at Derby County.

Former Premier League footballer Fabrizio Ravanelli has secured a significant legal victory in the High Court against HM Revenue and Customs ( HMRC) concerning a £340,000 tax dispute. The ruling addresses a complex financial claim linked to remuneration Ravanelli received from the employee benefit trust associated with his former club, Derby County. This decision effectively overturns the tax authority's previous stance on liabilities tied to payments made over two decades ago.

High Court Judgment on EBT Tax Liability

The core of the dispute centers on the £340,000 portion of a larger distribution that Ravanelli sought to recover from the taxman. The £57-year-old Italian striker previously won the argument that HMRC had assessed his case incorrectly regarding the responsibility for National Insurance Contributions. Mr Justice Eardley ruled that the tax authority had refused to reopen the settlement agreement based on a fundamental error regarding who was legally liable for these specific contributions.

Also read Fabrizio Ravanelli Sues HMRC Over £340,000 Tax Dispute

The judge determined that HMRC's initial refusal to refund the money was vitiated by a material error of law. Consequently, the court ordered the tax authority to reconsider the case from a correct legal perspective rather than maintaining its previous position. This ruling forces a re-evaluation of the financial obligations tied to the distribution of funds from the trust established for the former player.

Disputed National Insurance Contributions and EBT

The financial controversy originated from payments made into an employee benefit trust while Ravanelli was employed by Derby County between 2001 and 2003. Although his direct tenure ended in 2003, the club paid a total of £1 million into the trust between February 2002 and March 2006. By July 2021, investment gains had increased the value of this fund to £2,136,310.

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When trustees decided to distribute these funds to avoid impending inheritance tax charges, the transaction was treated as part of Ravanelli's employee remuneration. HMRC received £1.2 million from the trust as a settlement for tax due on the distribution. However, Ravanelli argued that the specific portion of this sum allocated to National Insurance Contributions was never his liability to begin with.

Ravanelli maintained that the National Insurance Contributions were the responsibility of his employer, Derby County Ltd. He contended that because the company had ceased trading and dissolved over two decades ago due to financial difficulties, the legal obligation for these contributions could not be enforced against him. His legal team emphasized that under tax rules, if an employer no longer exists, the employee is not required to pay such contributions.

Legal Arguments and Stakeholder Positions

During the hearing, Ravanelli's barrister, Tim Johnston, presented a robust defense challenging the tax authority's interpretation of the law. Johnston stated that the National Insurance Contributions were not owed by or on behalf of Ravanelli. He argued that these liabilities remained solely with the employer, which had long since ceased to exist. The barrister asserted that HMRC's own guidance indicated no sums should have been withheld for National Insurance during the distribution.

Conversely, HMRC barrister Adam Tolley argued that Ravanelli's interpretation was a misunderstanding of National Insurance legislation. Tolley claimed that when the trustee made the distribution, the law deemed the trustee as the employer and Ravanelli as the employee. Under this legal fiction, the trustee held the liability for paying the National Insurance Contributions, not the defunct Derby County Ltd.

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The High Court sided with Ravanelli's legal team, accepting that the tax authority had relied on an erroneous view of substantive tax law. Mr Justice Eardley noted that it would be premature to immediately order the payment of the £340,000 or to declare the settlement reopened. Instead, the judge ordered HMRC to remake the decision based on the correct legal understanding that the trustee was not liable for the contributions.

Implications for Tax Settlements and Future Steps

This judgment has immediate implications for how HMRC handles similar disputes involving employee benefit trusts and dissolved employers. The court's directive requires the tax authority to reassess the case without relying on the previous incorrect assumption regarding trustee liability. Ravanelli continues to seek the return of the £340,000, which his lawyers maintain was never due as a National Insurance payment.

An HMRC spokesperson acknowledged the judgment, stating that the agency is carefully considering its next steps in light of the High Court's decision. While the ruling forces a review of the settlement agreement, the final financial outcome depends on HMRC's subsequent administrative response. The case highlights the ongoing complexities of tax liabilities associated with historical employment structures and corporate insolvencies.