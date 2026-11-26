Former Premier League striker Fabrizio Ravanelli secured a High Court victory against HMRC regarding a £340,000 tax demand linked to earnings from his time at Derby County.

Former Premier League football star Fabrizio Ravanelli has successfully challenged Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs ( HMRC) in the High Court, overturning a decision that resulted in a significant tax bill. The Italian striker, who is now 57 years old, won the legal fight over a £340,000 demand that was linked to income earned during his playing career two decades ago. This victory marks a decisive moment in a long-running dispute concerning National Insurance Contributions (NICs) that were withheld from funds originally destined for the footballer.

The Legal Dispute Over National Insurance

The core of the disagreement centers on money paid into an employee benefit trust (EBT) during Ravanelli's tenure at Derby County. Although the striker played for the East Midlands club only between 2001 and 2003, Derby County Ltd contributed £1 million into the trust between February 2002 and March 2006. By July 2021, this fund had grown through investment gains to a total value of £2,136,310. The trustees decided to distribute these funds after facing an impending inheritance tax charge, a decision that triggered a complex tax liability assessment regarding the nature of the payments.

Also read Fabrizio Ravanelli Sues HMRC Over £340,000 Tax Dispute

When the distribution was made, HMRC intervened to collect taxes, receiving £1.2 million of the £2.1 million as a settlement for any tax due on the money. However, Ravanelli contested a specific portion of this amount, arguing that £340,000 represented National Insurance Contributions that he was never legally liable to pay. The former player maintained that under UK tax law, NICs are the responsibility of the employer, not the employee. Since Derby County Ltd had ceased trading and dissolved due to financial difficulties more than twenty years ago, Ravanelli argued that no NICs were owed.

Competing Legal Arguments and Expert Views

Ravanelli's legal team, led by barrister Tim Johnston, presented a robust defense asserting that the taxman had misapplied the law. Johnston stated that the NICs were not owed by or on behalf of Mr Ravanelli and remained liabilities of the employer, which no longer existed. He cited HMRC's own guidance, which suggests that no sums should have been withheld in respect of NICs when the distribution from the trust was made. The lawyers argued that because the employer had vanished, the employee was exempt from paying these contributions, making the deduction from Ravanelli's distribution unlawful.

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In opposition, HMRC barrister Adam Tolley argued that Ravanelli's interpretation was a fundamental misunderstanding of NIC legislation. Tolley contended that when the trustee made the distribution, the law deemed the trustee to be the employer and Ravanelli the employee for the purposes of the relevant legislation. Consequently, the trustee was liable to pay the NICs on the distribution. Tolley insisted that the settlement agreement reached between the trustees and HMRC was valid and that the tax authority was correct in refusing to reopen it based on the initial assessment of liability.

Justice Eardley Rules in Favor of the Striker

Mr Justice Eardley delivered a judgment that largely favored Ravanelli's legal interpretation of the tax code. The judge concluded that he preferred the analysis presented by Ravanelli's lawyers, determining that HMRC's decision not to reopen the settlement agreement was vitiated by a material error of law. Eardley explicitly stated that HMRC had acted on the erroneous belief that the trust itself was liable for NICs, whereas the law pointed to the employer or the absence thereof as the determining factor. The judge quashed the decision that had refused to reopen the settlement, forcing HMRC to reconsider the case from a correct legal standpoint.

However, Justice Eardley cautioned against jumping to conclusions regarding the immediate repayment of funds. He noted that it would be premature to order HMRC to hand over the cash without first allowing the tax authority to properly remake its decision. The judge emphasized that HMRC must now reconsider the case based on a correct understanding of the law, specifically removing reliance on the mistaken view that the trustee was liable for NICs. This procedural step ensures that the tax authority follows the correct legal framework in its final determination of Ravanelli's tax obligations.

Next Steps and Official Responses

Following the High Court ruling, the onus is now on HMRC to conduct a fresh review of the settlement agreement. An HMRC spokesperson confirmed that the agency is carefully considering the judgment, indicating that they will adhere to the judge's directive to remade the decision. For Fabrizio Ravanelli, this legal win is a significant validation of his long-held stance that he was not liable for the National Insurance Contributions deducted from his former earnings. The outcome ensures that any final resolution will be based on a proper application of tax law regarding dissolved employers and employee benefit trusts.