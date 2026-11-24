Former footballer Fabrizio Ravanelli fights UK tax authorities in High Court over £340,000 National Insurance Contributions deducted from his employee benefit trust.

Former Premier League striker Fabrizio Ravanelli is engaged in a high-stakes legal battle with Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs ( HMRC) regarding a £340,000 tax liability stemming from his playing career. The dispute centers on funds distributed from an Employee Benefit Trust (EBT) that were previously established by Derby County Ltd during his tenure. Ravanelli, who played for the club between 2001 and 2003, is seeking the return of these specific funds, arguing they were incorrectly withheld.

The Core Financial Dispute

Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) holds that the trustee of the Employee Benefit Trust was legally responsible for paying National Insurance Contributions (NICs) when the money was distributed to Ravanelli. The court heard that the trustees agreed to a settlement with tax authorities, handing over £1,280,834.85 out of a total pot valued at £2,136,310 by July 2021. Ravanelli contends that £340,000 of this deduction was specifically allocated for NICs, which he believes he was never liable to pay personally. The former footballer asserts that these contributions remained the sole responsibility of his former employer, Derby County Ltd, which ceased trading and was dissolved more than two decades ago. Under his interpretation of tax law, once an employer no longer exists, the obligation to pay these specific contributions vanishes, meaning the deduction was erroneous.

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Career Context and Trust Structure

Former Middlesbrough and Derby County forward Fabrizio Ravanelli built a formidable reputation in English football before becoming entangled in this complex financial litigation. He joined Middlesbrough in 1997 for a transfer fee of £7 million, making 50 appearances and scoring 32 goals across his spells in England. His time at Derby County, while shorter, involved significant financial arrangements through an Employee Benefit Trust. Between February 2002 and March 2006, the club paid a total of £1 million into this trust. These funds grew due to investment gains, eventually reaching a value of over £2.1 million by the time the trustees decided to distribute the cash to Ravanelli. The distribution occurred after the trustees recognized an impending inheritance tax charge associated with Employee Benefit Trust rules, prompting them to liquidate the assets and settle any outstanding tax debts with the government before releasing the remainder to the player.

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Conflicting Legal Arguments

Legal representatives for both sides presented starkly different interpretations of the legislation to Mr Justice Eardley at the High Court. Fabrizio Ravanelli's barrister, Tim Johnston, argued that Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs acted wrongly by refusing to reopen the settlement agreement. Johnston stated that National Insurance Contributions were not owed by or on behalf of the former footballer and remained liabilities of the dissolved employer. He cited HMRC's own guidance, which suggests that no sums should have been withheld when the distribution was made, given that the original employer no longer existed. In contrast, HMRC's barrister, Adam Tolley, described Ravanelli's case as a fundamental misunderstanding of National Insurance Contributions legislation. Tolley explained that when the trustee made the distribution, it was deemed the employer of the claimant under the relevant laws. Consequently, the trustee was contractually liable to pay the contributions and did so pursuant to the settlement agreement. Tolley further argued that the settlement agreement determined the total tax liability payable by the trust, not the personal liability of Ravanelli.

Implications for Football Finances

This legal proceeding highlights the enduring complexities of Employee Benefit Trusts within the sports industry and their tax implications long after a player has retired. Fabrizio Ravanelli's case serves as a significant test of how dissolved corporate entities interact with current tax obligations for former employees. If Ravanelli succeeds in recouping the £340,000, it would reinforce the argument that employees should not be liable for National Insurance Contributions when their original employers have ceased to exist. Conversely, if HMRC prevails, it establishes that trustees of such funds remain liable for these contributions regardless of the original employer's status. The outcome of this High Court battle will have potential ramifications for other former athletes and high-net-worth individuals who utilized similar financial structures during their careers. The court's decision will clarify whether the dissolution of a company effectively nullifies the National Insurance Contributions attached to deferred compensation packages managed through third-party trusts.