Former Premier League star Fabrizio Ravanelli is fighting HMRC in the High Court to reclaim £340,000 from a £1.2 million tax settlement related to his time at Derby County.

Former Premier League striker Fabrizio Ravanelli is currently engaged in a significant legal battle with HM Revenue and Customs ( HMRC) over a £1.2 million tax dispute stemming from his playing career approximately twenty years ago. The 57-year-old Italian international is attempting to recover £340,000 from the total sum, which represents National Insurance Contributions (NICs) that he argues were never legally owed by him personally.

The Core Details Of The Tax Dispute

The conflict centers on earnings paid into an employee benefit trust (EBT) by Derby County Ltd during Ravanelli's tenure with the club between 2001 and 2003. Between February 2002 and March 2006, the club transferred a total of £1 million into the trust. Due to investment growth, this amount had grown to £2,136,310 by July 2021 when the trustees decided to distribute the funds to avoid impending inheritance tax charges under EBT rules.

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Upon distribution, the trustees classified the payout as part of Ravanelli's employment remuneration. Following discussions with tax authorities, a settlement was reached where £1,280,834.85 was handed over to HMRC to resolve any outstanding tax liabilities. The remaining balance was paid to the former footballer, but he is now contesting the portion of the settlement designated for NICs, seeking to recoup £340,000 of that amount.

Stakeholder Positions And Legal Arguments

Ravanelli's legal team, represented by barrister Tim Johnston, argues that the NICs were exclusively the responsibility of his former employer, Derby County Ltd. Johnston asserted that under tax law, if an employer ceases to exist, the employee is not liable for these contributions. He stated that HMRC acted incorrectly by refusing to reopen the settlement agreement and should return the withheld funds, noting that no sums should have been withheld given the employer's dissolution.

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Conversely, HMRC barrister Adam Tolley rejected this interpretation as a fundamental misunderstanding of NICs legislation. Tolley argued that when the trustee made the distribution, they were deemed the employer and Ravanelli the deemed employee. Consequently, the trustee held the liability for paying the NICs. Tolley emphasized that the settlement agreement was contractual and did not determine Ravanelli's total personal tax liability, nor did it imply he was personally liable for the contributions withheld.

Impact On The Former Athlete And Next Steps

Mr Justice Eardley heard the case at the High Court, where the central question remains whether the dissolved status of Derby County Ltd exempts Ravanelli from NIC liability or if the trustee's role as deemed employer supersedes this. The outcome will clarify how EBT distributions are taxed when the original employer company no longer exists, potentially impacting similar financial arrangements for other former employees.

Ravanelli, known for his time at Middlesbrough where he scored a hat-trick on his debut against Liverpool in 1996, has a storied career that included 50 appearances and 32 goals for the club before moves to Marseille, Lazio, and later Derby County. The legal proceedings underscore the complex financial legacy left by tax structures used during the peak of his Premier League career, leaving the court to decide on the fairness of the tax settlement imposed decades later.