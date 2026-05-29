Fabric dresser sold at Walmart recalled over possible tip-over hazard

About 165,000 fabric dressers sold at Walmart stores nationwide have been recalled over a deadly tip-over risk to children.

About 165,000 Mainstays 9-Drawer Fabric Dressers sold at Walmart and Walmart.com were recalled due to a dangerous tip-over hazard that could seriously injure or kill children.

The recalled dressers violate federal STURDY Act safety standards because they can become unstable if not anchored to a wall.sold nationwide at Walmart stores and online have been recalled due to a serious tip-over hazard that could pose life-threatening risks to children, federal safety officialsAccording to the recall notice issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on May 28, 2026, the Mainstays 9-Drawer Fabric Dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to a wall, creating risks of tip-over and entrapment that can result in severe injuries or death. Officials said the products violate mandatory federal safety standards established under the STURDY Act, which was designed to prevent furniture tip-over incidents involving children.

The Mainstays 9-Drawer Fabric Dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to a wall. The dressers were sold at Walmart stores nationwide and through Walmart.com from September 2023 through March 2026 for approximately $80. The recalled dressers feature a black metal frame with nine fabric drawers available in brown or black. The units measure approximately 40 inches long, 13.75 inches wide, and 45 inches tall, weighing about 32 pounds.

The products were manufactured between September 2023 and December 2025. Consumers can identify the recalled units by checking the tracking or lot label located beneath the dresser’s top panel. The product is listed as "Mainstays 9-Drawer Fabric Dresser" on packaging and purchase receipts. Consumers are urged to stop using the dressers immediately if they are not properly anchored to a wall and move them to an area inaccessible to children.

Walmart is offering full refunds to affected customers. To receive a refund, consumers will be required to return the dresser drawers to a Walmart store and dispose of the metal frame in accordance with local and state regulations. The information for this story was provided by CPSC. This story was reported from Los Angeles. The Associated Press contributed.





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