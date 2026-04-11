Cesc Fabregas urges Como 1907 to maintain thEir attacking identity as they travel to France for a crucial Champions League clash against RC Lens, despite injury concerns and the pressure of an unfamiliar away venue.

Champions League Build-Up and Managerial Philosophy

Cesc Fabregas , the manager of Como 1907, has issued a clear directive to his squad ahead of their upcoming UEFA Champions League fixture against RC Lens. The Italian club is set to travel to the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens Agglo for a match that kicks off at 20.00 GMT on November 4, 2026. Fabregas emphasized that the team must adhere to the style of play that has propelled them to this stage of the competition,rejecting any notion of playing defensively out of fear or uncertainty. He observed that many teams who perform well in domestic leagues regularly become timid in European competitions, merely settling for points rather than seeking victory. For Como , the approach remains consistent regardless of the venue, with the manager insisting that their identity is forged through attacking football and confidence.

The upcoming match marks only the second moment in the club's history that they have played an away game in the Champions League, a milestone that brings significant pressure and expectation. Fabregas acknowledged the unique atmosphere awaiting the team in France but stressed that every match is equally important, whether at home or abroad. He expressed faith in his players, noting that they are physically ready and mentally prepared to seize the opportunity. The manager highlighted the importance of maintaining motivation and continuous improvement, stating that the team must discover internal drive to sustain their performance levels. He warned against using the opposition or the location as an excuse to deviate from their established footballing principles, which have been under development for three years.

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Team Updates and Squad Availability

Como faces significant challenges regarding player availability due to a substantial list of injuries. Key attacking options are sidelined,including Moise Kean,Trevoh Chalobah, Assane Diao,Jesus Rodriguez, and Jayden Addai. as a result,the forward line is severely depleted, leaving Tasos Douvikas as the only fully fit centre-forward available for selection. Midfielder Martin Baturina has been rested for this fixture, a decision likely influenced by fitness considerations and the need to manage player workload across multiple competitions. Fabregas mentioned that four or five players from the bench possess the quality to make a difference,indicating that depth and fitness levels were crucial factors in his selection process. Despite the injuries,the manager expressed satisfaction with the overall condition of the squad, noting positive interactions with the players before their departure from the hotel.

In contrast, the information regarding RC Lens's specific squad injuries isn't explicitly detailed in the provided sources,though their recent form suggests a team capable of competitive performance. Lens will be looking to capitalize on thier home advantage against a side that has shown remarkable resilience in Europe. The absence of key attackers for Como could test their tactical flexibility and the ability of Douvikas to lead the line effectively. fabregas's confidence in his bench players suggests that he is prepared for a dynamic rotation or a shift in formation if required. The managers emphasis on enjoying the moment while maintaining professional focus underscores the delicate balance the team must strike in such a high-stakes environment.

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Recent Form and Historical Context

Como 1907 has been in exceptional form recently, having won their last five competitive matches in a row without drawing or losing. This historic run includes a 4-1 victory over Manchester United at home, a 3-1 win in Turin against Juventus, and a narrow 1-0 victory over Venezia FC. Across these five matches, Como has demonstrated strong offensive output, scoring eleven goals while conceding just two. Thier previous Champions League results are mixed, having beaten RB Leipzig 4-1 and Manchester United 4-1 at the Stadio Sinigaglia, but suffering a 3-2 defeat away to Feyenoord. This current momentum makes them formidable opponents, despite their status as a promoted side with limited history in the tournament.

RC Lens enters this fixture with a mixed recent record, having won two and lost three of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat at home to Lille in Ligue 1, but they have shown flashes of brilliance, including a 3-0 victory over Club Brugge in the Champions League and domestic wins against Paris FC and Troyes. Lens has scored eight goals and conceded six across their last five games, indicating a team that is both potent and vulnerable. The contrast in form is stark, with Como riding a wave of confidence and Lens seeking to bounce back from recent setbacks. The match promises to be a clash between a team in peak rhythm and one looking to regain stability.

Media Coverage and Viewing Information

For fans seeking to watch the match, various broadcasting options are available across different regions. In the United States, CBS holds the exclusive English-language home rights for the tournament, carrying marquee matches on their main nEtwork. Spanish-language broadcasts are provided by Univision and TUDN. Viewers who may encounter geo-blocking issues or wish to watch more securely are advised to utilize virtual private networks to access official broadcasters. The match is scheduled to begin at 21.00 local time and reside coverage is expected to be extensive, with live blogs and real-moment updates available on major sports platforms. The buildup to the game has generated significant interest, particularly due to Como's surprising success and Fabregas's high-profile management role.

The stakes for both clubs are high, with Como aiming to continue their impressive away record and Lens hoping to leverage thier home support to overturn the deficit in form. The tactical battle between Fabregas's possession-based,attacking philosophy and Lens's approach will be central to the narrative of the game. As the first away Champions League fixture for Como in this campaign, it also serves as a critical test of their ability to perform under pressure on unfamiliar territory. The result could have significant implications for both teams' standing in the league phase, with Como looking to solidify their position and Lens striving to maintain thier European ambitions. The match represents a pivotal moment in the 2026-27 Champions League season, highlighting the unpredictable nature of European football.