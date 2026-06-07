Fable Reboot Set for February 2027 Release After Latest Trailer

The highly anticipated Fable reboot finally has a confirmed launch date of February 23rd, 2027. The announcement followed a new trailer during a recent showcase, revealing the game will arrive a few months after its original Fall 2026 target. Pre-orders are now open, including a bonus Chicken Suit pack.

The long-awaited reboot of the beloved action RPG Fable has finally received a confirmed release date . After years of anticipation and a previous window set for Fall 2026, the game will now officially launch on February 23rd, 2027.

This new date was revealed during a recent showcase event, following the debut of a fresh gameplay trailer that also introduced another new character for the upcoming adventure. The delay, pushing the launch a few months beyond the original timeframe, may actually be a welcome relief for gamers. The Fall 2026 schedule is shaping up to be exceptionally crowded with numerous major titles eyeing that window, potentially creating a fierce competition for players' attention and wallets.

By moving to early 2027, Fable might avoid that packed holiday rush and have a clearer path to capturing its audience. The announcement came as a surprise to many, as the delay news had broken just days before the stream, leading to speculation that no concrete timing would be given.

However, Xbox and Playground Games delivered the updated date alongside the new trailer, hopefully providing a final, firm answer after a period of uncertainty. For fans eager to return to the whimsical and dangerous world of Albion, the new release window means a bit more patience is required. Pre-orders are now live, offering players the chance to secure their copy ahead of time.

Those who pre-order will receive a special content pack, which notably includes a Chicken Suit-a playful nod to the series' iconic creature-along with other perks to enhance the early game experience. The continued development suggests the team at Playground Games is taking the time needed to polish this reboot, aiming to meet the high expectations tied to such a storied franchise





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Fable Fable Reboot Fable 2027 Playground Games Xbox Action RPG Video Game Delay Release Date Pre-Order Bonus Chicken Suit Albion Microsoft

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