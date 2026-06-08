Fable: Pre-order now to enjoy early access and exclusive content for 5 days

Get ready for Fable, an action-packed RPG set to release in February 2027. An update for the game revealed that a demo and early access versions will be available starting from June 10, 2026. The Standard Edition is priced at $69.99, the Premium Edition at $99.99, and the Collector's Edition at $199.99. The Premium Edition offers early access and premium content, while the Collector's Edition provides the most value with both early access and premium content. Before the release date, subscribe to the newsletter for detailed coverage and insights on the game and other Xbox-era headlines.

Microsoft's Fable reboot continues to generate excitement, despite the disappointing news of a late 2027 release date . A new update revealed that a demo and early access are available starting from June 10, 2026.

Fans could rejoice as the official Fable account shared details about various editions and pre-orders. The Standard Edition costs $69.99, the Premium Edition $99.99, and the Collector's Edition $199.99. The Premium Edition provides early access and exclusive content, making it a worthwhile choice. The Collector's Edition offers the most value with both early access and premium content.

The article also introduces a newsletter for Fable and Xbox coverage, providing expert insights and updates about the upcoming game. Stay tuned for more updates and hands-on impressions of Fable, the first in the next generation of Xbox games





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Fable Release Date Pre-Order Early Access Premium Content Newsletter

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