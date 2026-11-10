Daily Mail Sport experts praise Fabian Hurzeler and Brighton's Pascal Gross after ten Premier League games, with Brighton second in the table.

Manchester United have officially dismissed manager Michael Carrick as the club enters a critical phase of crisis management. The decision comes after a disastrous opening ten games that saw the team drop into the relegation zone for the first time in forty years. Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Ineos sporting leadership are now moving quickly to appoint a new head coach.

Mauricio Pochettino has emerged as the frontrunner to replace the sacked manager. Reports indicate that Man United chiefs are set for a summit in Monaco to finalize the appointment. The club views Pochettino as the ideal candidate to restore culture and stability at Old Trafford after months of turmoil.

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Brighton & Hove Albion stand in stark contrast to the chaos at Manchester United. Fabian Hurzeler has been named Premier League manager of the season by Daily Mail Sport experts. He has guided Brighton to second place with seven wins from their first ten matches. The Seagulls are currently the closest challengers to Arsenal at the top of the table.

Hurzeler is credited with taking Brighton to a completely different level. Experts highlight his ability to handle European football demands while maintaining domestic dominance. Brighton have inflicted Arsenal's only defeat so far and beaten Manchester City. They are also the league's top scorers despite selling key players like Yves Baleba and Danny Welbeck.

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Pascal Gross has been a standout performer for Brighton this season. The thirty-five-year-old midfielder was picked by four panelists as a player of the season nominee. He sits third in the league for goal contributions with eight goals and assists combined. Salt noted that he starts every game and plays more minutes than any teammate.

Diego Gomez has also drawn significant praise from the expert panel. Gaughan described him as a wonderful midfielder who is integral to how Brighton play. Gomez already has two goal-of-the-season contenders on his tally. One of those spectacular strikes was scored from the halfway line against a top opponent.

The expert verdict covers the entire division after ten games. Declan Rice was chosen by Ian Herbert for his consistency at the heart of Arsenal. Rayan Cherki received attention for his outstanding form at Manchester City despite team struggles. Josh King was highlighted for lighting up the division while playing for struggling Fulham.

Manchester United's current situation is being described as shameful by critics. Ian Herbert labeled executives Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada as unfit to lace Michael Carrick's boots. The club has taken incompetence to new levels according to multiple pundits. Fans feel betrayed by the boardroom decisions made over the summer transfer window.

Crystal Palace face similar instability with outgoing coach Pierre Sage under pressure. A disastrous sixteen-game spell has led to calls for his immediate dismissal. The team has lost belief in themselves and their direction. New manager Marc Guehi and Maxence Lacroix are seen as vital for survival.

Newcastle United are also predicted to go down by several experts. Losing Eddie Howe has left the squad confused and ineffective. Opta data places them bottom of the expected points table. Matthias Jaissle faces a difficult task turning their fortunes around this season.

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Coventry City remain a concern for many observers. Their recent defeat at Everton leaves them just one place above the drop zone. Jack Gaughan predicts they will fade before Christmas. Hull City and Ipswich Town are also viewed as likely casualties.

Brighton's success feels permanent rather than a mirage. Matt Barlow stated they are too well drilled to simply be an upshot of momentum. Hurzeler did not try to outplay Arsenal at their own game. Instead he made matches chaotic and physically demanding for opponents.

The January transfer window will be crucial for struggling teams. Manchester United desperately need a striker and a functioning left-back. Crystal Palace must replace key defenders to survive the season. Newcastle requires a number ten to make their new formation work.

European qualification races are heating up across the league. Brighton have a genuine chance of a Champions League place. Other clubs are faltering as injuries mount and form dips. Hurzeler continues to build a squad capable of competing at the highest level.

The contrast between Brighton's rise and Manchester United's fall is striking. Hurzeler sticks to his model while Ineos makes drastic changes. Pochettino could soon take charge at Old Trafford if negotiations succeed. The football world watches closely as these narratives unfold.