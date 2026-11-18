The FAA is implementing satellite-based navigation at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to improve precision, efficiency, and safety amidst surging passenger traffic, a move separate from the airport's ongoing expansion.

The Federal Aviation Administration is making changes to its air traffic control procedures at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport . AUS will move away from traditional ground radar systems to satellite-based navigation in an effort to keep up with growing air traffic.

The airspace procedural updates are not related to last Friday's nationwide ground stop, and the project is separate from ABIA's ongoing expansion. For air traffic controllers and pilots, the satellite system increases operational efficiency and provides more flexibility in route planning.

Also read Seattle-Tacoma Airport Delays Continue After Nationwide FAA Ground Stop

"It provides really, really precise navigation for the planes, so very predictable," said Jeffrey Gross, an FAA air traffic controller at ABIA. "So, we know exactly where they're going to be at any time during the flight. " Doug Lane, FAA's Regional Administrator for the Southwest region, said the new procedures could reduce delays and flying times for passengers. "These satellite-based procedures are extremely precise," said Lane.

"They give pilots and air traffic controllers greater situational awareness, which enhances safety but also allows for enhanced route planning. This means passengers will see reduced delays at the time of departure and reduced flying time to their destination.

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" The FAA will also make changes to the arrival and departure routes that aircraft take into and out of the airport. FAA reports surging traffic at AUS"The growth has affected airport operations and the customer experience by leading to overcrowding on busy days; long lines; parking filling up; etc.," wrote an AUS spokesperson to CBS Austin.

"One thing that is important to keep in mind is that in 2019, our terminal was designed to comfortably handle 15 million people, but we're serving more than 20 million each year since 2022. "The FAA will host a community webinar to provide more information about the changes tomorrow, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. "We're grateful to the FAA for their time in organizing and hosting these webinars to connect directly with Central Texas communities," wrote an AUS spokesperson.

A driver died after losing control and sliding into a bus stop on North Lamar in north Austin early Sunday, police said. Austin police arrested Isnel Martinez-Alvarez after a fight at Caliza Apartments turned violent. Officers say he cut his roommate with kitchen knives and tried to force into a bathroom as the couple called 911. The Federal Aviation Administration is making changes to its air traffic control procedures at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport .

United Airlines says it has resolved a technology issue that delayed departing flights. The issue came just days after a malfunction in the Federal Aviation Administration's network prompted a nationwide ground stop. Chi