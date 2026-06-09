FAA to hire thousands of new air traffic controllers after disruptions

To prevent major travel backups like the 200 delays seen last week, the FAA is fast-tracking the recruitment of 2,400 air traffic controllers by fiscal year 2028.

until TUE 9:00 PM MDT, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Chinle Valleyuntil TUE 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, White Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Kaibab PlateauThe air traffic control tower at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport during a heatwave in Phoenix , Arizona, US, on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

A massive heat wave will build in the southern US and expand into the Pacific Northwest this week, w More than 100 flights faced delays at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Monday, following a federal grounding order issued days prior. The Federal Aviation Administration linked the recent disruptions to systemic air traffic control staffing shortages.

To address the infrastructure gaps, the FAA announced plans to hire up to 2,400 new air traffic controllers each year through fiscal year 2028 and modernize existing tracking software. Over 100 flights at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport were delayed Monday – this comes just days after the Federal Aviation Administration grounded flights because of staffing shortages, leading to widespread disruptions. On the airport terminal boards tracking departures and arrivals, multiple flights posted late arrivals and departures.

The tracking issues follow a turbulent stretch last week that saw more than 200 delays and cancellations at the terminal. While operations returned to normal a few days ago, the FAA stated in May that it is hiring more personnel over the next few fiscal years to prevent similar systemic delays from happening in the future. At Phoenix Sky Harbor on Monday, many travelers had to practice patience because flights were running well behind schedule.

"My flight was supposed to leave yesterday on American at 5:15 p.m., but it was actually canceled, which is why I’m leaving tonight," passenger Elizabeth Richard said. "It was hard because there weren’t flights that could sit me and my daughter together, so I had to book a later flight," Richard said.

"They aborted because they said there was a plane on our runway, so we were like an inch from touching down, and we had to go back up," passenger Leah Blackwell said. However, checkpoint experiences varied wildly throughout the afternoon, and some travelers reported that they did not face any operational issues on Monday.

"It was really smooth today actually," passenger Rick Beck said. "There’s no, looks like no security checkpoint really. "Many people also reported seeing manageable lines at Transportation Security Administration checkpoints. "Lines have been OK," Blackwell said.

"Here, specifically, in Phoenix, it’s been fine. I was here last month, and it was fine then as well.

"The FAA added that it is actively modernizing air travel technology to ensure flights go smoothly while in the air, so passengers can stay on schedule. FOX 10's Andrew Christiansen reported on this story by interviewing passengers at Sky Harbor on June 8, and by using information from the Federal Aviation Administration.





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