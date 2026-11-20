Federal officials expect to announce this week the root cause of the outage that triggered last Friday’s nationwide ground stop, according to Federal Aviation Administration Administrator Bryan Bedford.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy speaks alongside FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford during a press briefing at the Department of Transportation headquarters building in Washington, DC, on November 14, 2026.

(Photo by Aaron Schwartz / AFPFederal officials expect to announce this week the root cause of the outage that triggered last Friday’s nationwide ground stop, according to the FAA. Duffy told reporters Tuesday that officials had not yet determined why the router installation overwhelmed the network. Investigators have been examining whether faulty equipment, an installation error or a configuration issue caused the disruption.

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Federal officials expect to announce this week the root cause of the outage that triggered last Friday’s nationwide ground stop, according to Federal Aviation Administration Administrator Bryan Bedford. Bedford said Thursday that Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy would brief the public on the findings. Duffy told reporters Tuesday that officials had not yet determined why the router installation overwhelmed the network. On Wednesday, he said the problem should have been identified and isolated more quickly.

Officials have linked the disruption to telecommunications work at an FAA facility in El Dorado, Arkansas, where contractor L3Harris Technologies was replacing outdated copper connections with fiber-optic lines. According to Duffy, a newly installed Juniper Networks router flooded the network with traffic. A system in Amarillo, Texas, where equipment had been replaced about three weeks earlier, also began flooding the network.

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The disruption affected communications and radar feeds at 17 of the nation’s 22 regional air traffic control centers, which handle aircraft traveling at high altitudes. The FAA has paused additional Juniper router installations while testing continues. Duffy said 68 previous installations had proceeded without problems. Investigators have been examining whether faulty equipment, an installation error or a configuration issue caused the disruption.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Juniper’s parent company, said its equipment was working as configured. This story was written with information provided by Reuters and previous reporting from Fox Local. This story was reported from Orlando.