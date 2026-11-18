The FAA has also disabled the other 68 routers that had already been installed.

The Federal Aviation Administration has suspended the installation of a router model made by Hewlett-Packard Enterprise-owned Juniper Networks, which was part of its modernization efforts.

Asfor all flights in the US on November 13. In addition to suspending new installations, it has also disabled more than 60 routers that had already been installed. He said a contractor from tech company L3Harris was working on switching telecommunication lines from old copper wires to fiber and on installing the new router at an FAA site in El Dorado, Arkansas. That router started flooding other routers in the air traffic control system with data.

Also read FAA Nationwide Ground Stop Disrupts US Flights Amid System Failure

Another router in Amarillo, Texas had also gone haywire, and the FAA responded by disabling both of them. The agency said the router was tested for a year before installations started.

"Sixty-eight times it worked well," he sad at a news conference. "This one router started to broadcast into our network, and it started to overload the network. " In aviation, routers are used to transmit data, including radar feeds, flight plans and weather information. Despite knowing that it was the router that caused the issue, FAA administrator Bryan Bedford said they still don't know what triggered it.

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The Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee's Democratic members are urging the agency to find out why it had malfunctioned. They also asked the FAA to report to Congress on how it's going to prevent the same thing from happening in the future. Duffy said he was told by national security agencies that the issue wasn't caused by a cyberattack, but he still asked the FBI to be part of the team analyzing the router from Arkansas.

The Transport Secretary has alsohis calls for Congress to approve an additional $50 billion in funding to modernize America's air traffic control system.

"I would just tell you, the longer we stay on an old rickety network, the less safe it becomes," he said. "We do have to get this work done. Otherwise, staying on the old system for longer is going to mean more risk as opposed to fixing the system, and you're going to reduce the risk. "