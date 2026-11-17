They’re calling for pause in replacing hundreds of routers across ATC system.

A building that housed a router blamed for a technical issue that caused a nationwide ground stop is seen Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, at South Arkansas Regional Airport in El Dorado, Ark.

THIS IS AN APNewsAlert. Check back for updates. AP’s earlier story is below. Democrats in the Senate on Tuesday called for pausing the replacement of thousands of routers across the nation’s air traffic control system after the work was blamed for setting off last week’s“Identifying the device that failed does not establish why it failed.

Also read As Trump administration implores Congress for additional FAA funding, Democrats say the agency already has it

FAA must investigate further to determine the root cause and report to Congress on how it intends to prevent future issues,” said the letter sent to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.when a federal contractor that maintains the FAA’s telecommunications network was replacing outdated copper wires with fiber optic lines across the nation. The closure of U.S. airspace was needed, Duffy said, after a new router that L3Harris installed in El Dorado, Arkansas, resulted in a cascade of intermittent communications and radar signals at 17 of the 22 regional air traffic control centers.

The centers direct planes cruising at high altitudes. The Federal Aviation Administration said that “excessive data” was flooding the system “at a rate of 1,000 connection attempts every 4 to 5 seconds. ” That deluge created instability with “aircraft communications and radar feeds” when those connection attempts overwhelmed the 25-year-old routers throughout the network, the agency said. Democrats on the Senate Commerce Committee said they believe that only 400 out of more than 3,600 routers have been installed.

Advertisement

Work on installing the new devices should be stopped until “the root cause of the failure has been identified,” the letter stated. Upgrading the nation’s air transportation system is an effort that Congress has dedicated significant sums to in recent years. The problems with aging equipment at the FAA date back decades and past efforts to modernize the system have come up short.

Duffy has pushed Congress for billions more dollars to upgrade a system he said had been neglected for decades, saying on Friday that $50 billion is needed. The Trump administration on Tuesday sent a letter to key lawmakers updating its request for $50.1 billion to modernize the system and make other improvements at airports. The request calls for $10.1 billion for updating the nation’s air traffic control system.

Similar amounts would go toward boosting airport infrastructure, replacing or refurbishing terminals at high-impact hubs, constructing five new traffic control centers and improving or replacing up to 140 FAA-owned air traffic control towers.

“Congressional approval of these funds will equip the FAA to deliver to the American people a brand-new air traffic control system that is safer, smarter, faster, and more efficient,” states the letter, which was obtained by The Associated Press.much of the key infrastructure that more than 45,000 flights a day rely on to reach their destinations safely. The funds were earmarked for replacing outdated technologies such as copper wires, floppy discs and radars built in the 1980s, but much of that money will also go toward runway upgrades and other construction projects.