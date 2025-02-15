FAA's DEI Policy: A Disastrous Experiment That Put Lives at Risk

The Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) controversial diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiative in its air-traffic controller hiring process is exposed as a harmful experiment that prioritized racial quotas over merit, jeopardizing public safety. The article details how the FAA's new hiring test discriminated against qualified Caucasian candidates, leading to a shortage of skilled controllers and increased strain on the remaining workforce.

Investigators with the NTSB and members of the salvage crew recovering the wreckage of a U.S. Army Sikorsky UH-60 helicopter and American Airlines plane in Washington, DC. In 2014, the Federal Aviation Administration replaced its long-standing merit-based selection process for aspiring air-traffic control lers with a new “Biographical Questionnaire.

” This test, rather than evaluating a candidate’s proven skills or understanding of the high-pressure demands of the job, posed questions designed to benefit specific racial groups.This departure from the FAA’s previous entry tests, which favored candidates with extensive aviation training from FAA-approved vocational schools, shifted the focus to intangible factors with minimal correlation to actual job performance. The intent behind these changes was to decrease the percentage of Caucasian candidates within the hiring pool.The FAA’s actions discriminated against ATC applicants, violating federal civil rights laws. A lawsuit was filed in 2015, leading to the certification of a class action encompassing nearly 1,000 individuals who would have become air-traffic controllers today. The shortage of qualified controllers drastically reduces the margin for error. Each controller must manage a higher volume of flights with fewer backup options, intensifying the stress and fatigue inherent in an already high-stakes profession. By excluding over 1,000 highly qualified candidates, the FAA not only derailed promising careers but also missed an opportunity to strengthen a workforce critical for public safety. Furthermore, the agency placed an increased burden on qualified controllers who had to compensate for colleagues who passed a test driven by racial considerations rather than safety necessities.The FAA’s initial misconduct occurred during President Barack Obama’s administration. The agency discontinued the discriminatory test midway through President Donald Trump’s first term. However, President Joe Biden exacerbated the situation for our clients, vehemently defending the FAA’s actions in court, asserting that the agency was merely striving to dismantle racial barriers.Even now, the federal government insists on withholding over 14,000 crucial documents, hoping to avoid further scrutiny of the FAA’s actions. A Freedom of Information Act request seeking FAA documents pertaining to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in hiring and promotion, along with internal emails containing terms like “whiteness” or “white privilege,” was denied, with the argument that the issue posed no imminent threat to public safety. Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg ardently defended his record on diversity initiatives on social media. Yet, the responsibility lies not with proponents of merit, skill, and talent to prove their case but with those who advocate for the discriminatory use of race in hiring to explain why their priorities did not result in danger.Especially under Buttigieg's leadership, the FAA has never elucidated why thousands of capable controller candidates were sidelined or how it intends to address significant staffing shortages that leave entire regions chronically underserved. In contrast, new Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has pledged to eradicate DEI within the FAA, a task Buttigieg failed to accomplish. One way Duffy could begin is by ensuring that our clients are adequately compensated and that the FAA enters a court agreement to permanently cease using race in hiring, promotion, retention, or training. They proclaim that diversity is our strength. However, in reality, pursuing a distorted concept of “diversity” based solely on race has weakened our system and rendered Americans more vulnerable





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Law Politics FAA Air-Traffic Control DEI Diversity Discrimination Meritocracy Safety Public Policy Legal Case

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump Ends DEI Programs at FAA, Citing 'Safety' ConcernsPresident Trump issued an executive order abolishing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), claiming they 'penalize' hard-working Americans. This move, following controversy over Boeing's oversight, has sparked criticism from pilots and advocates who argue DEI promotes safety and inclusivity.

Read more »

Trump, without evidence, appears to blame FAA DEI programs as factor in collisionDonald Trump appeared to place blame on DEI initiatives at the Federal Aviation Administration while speaking on the tragic plane crash in Washington, D.C.

Read more »

Trump, without citing evidence, attacks FAA DEI initiatives during DC crash briefingDonald Trump claimed, without citing evidence, that DEI initiatives at the FAA were partly to blame for the tragic plane and helicopter collision in D.C.

Read more »

Oklahoma Senator Blames DEI Quotas for FAA Academy's Underfilled ClassesSenator Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) alleges that the FAA Academy in Oklahoma City is struggling to fill classrooms due to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) quotas. Mullin connects the issue to recent flight safety concerns and praises former President Trump's stance against DEI policies.

Read more »

Senator Mullin Blames DEI Policies for FAA Academy Class ShortagesSenator Markwayne Mullin alleges that DEI quotas are hindering the ability of the FAA Academy in Oklahoma City to fill its classrooms, potentially impacting aviation safety.

Read more »

Trump Blames FAA's DEI Policies for Mid-Air Helicopter CollisionPresident Trump blames the FAA's diversity hiring practices for a mid-air collision in Washington D.C. instead of addressing the tragedy.

Read more »