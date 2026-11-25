The FAA now limits Line Up and Wait to towers with a dedicated supervisor, a change that could slow airport departures during the busy holiday travel week.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has revised its policy on Line Up and Wait, a common air traffic control tactic designed to reduce runway congestion, just as millions of travelers prepare for Thanksgiving. The agency announced the change during the week of the holiday, and it now allows aircraft to use the procedure only when their control tower has a dedicated supervisor who is not simultaneously performing other operational duties. The update has drawn criticism from some pilots and airline officials who fear it could slow departures at a time of peak demand.

The announcement came as airports across the country were bracing for heavy holiday traffic. Photos from Chicago O'Hare International Airport, dated Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026, show travelers waiting at a security checkpoint after the FAA issued a ground stop, illustrating how fragile the system already was during the busiest travel period of the year.

Also read FAA tightens 'Line Up and Wait' runway safety rules ahead of Thanksgiving travel rush

How the FAA Line Up and Wait Rule Changes

The FAA's revised directive narrows when controllers can use Line Up and Wait, known in aviation shorthand as LUAW. Under the longstanding procedure, pilots can taxi onto the runway and get into position while waiting for a separate takeoff clearance. That approach allows departures to begin the moment clearance is granted, which expedites takeoffs and reduces delays.

Under the new policy, the tactic is permitted only if a supervisor is dedicated solely to that tower and is not handling other tasks at the same time. The FAA has framed the change as a safety measure, while the wider effect is that controllers will have fewer situations in which they can rely on the procedure to keep aircraft moving.

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Stakeholder Views on Runway Safety and Delays

The FAA said the goal of the revision is to ensure runway safety by assigning a designated supervisor who would not be distracted by other operational responsibilities. The agency's position is that a supervisor focused entirely on oversight reduces the risk of errors on the runway.

Not all stakeholders agree that the benefits outweigh the costs. Some pilots and airline officials are concerned that the measure could snarl the tarmac during the busy season. A Southwest Airlines pilot told a controller in Albuquerque on Monday, in audio later captured and reported, that the change would probably cause some delays. Sheldon Jacobson, Founder Professor of Computer Science at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign's Grainger College of Engineering, said the ordinance was ill-timed. He argued that it should be enforced when air traffic is lighter, such as on a Tuesday or Wednesday during a non-holiday week.

Thanksgiving Travel Impact and Weather Outlook

For travelers, the practical risk is longer waits on the ground before takeoff during the most crowded days of the year. Because the rule limits a tool that helps aircraft move quickly, airlines and passengers could see more departure backlogs at major hubs, including Chicago O'Hare International Airport, where photos show United Airlines and American Airlines planes operating during the ground stop period.

Weather may add another layer of disruption. AccuWeather vice president of forecasting operations Dan DePodwin said it seems likely that Thanksgiving Day will be a top 10 wettest Thanksgiving Day, and possibly a top five. He described it as certainly a wetter-than-average Thanksgiving Day and a stormy one, which could compound any delays caused by the new runway procedure.