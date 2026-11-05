FAA Replaces Floppy Disks with E-IDS to Modernize Air Traffic Control

The Federal Aviation Administration begins phasing out 1980s-era floppy disks by installing the Enterprise Information Display System across 435 sites by 2028 to improve controller efficiency.

The Federal Aviation Administration has officially initiated the retirement of obsolete floppy disks from its air traffic control operations, marking a definitive end to a reliance on technology dating back to the 1980s. On Thursday, the agency confirmed the start of its transition to the Enterprise Information Display System, or E-IDS, a comprehensive digital solution designed to centralize critical operational data for controllers.

E-IDS Replaces Outdated Disk-Based Infrastructure

The new Enterprise Information Display System replaces four distinct legacy systems that have long been in use within the national airspace network. This modern hardware functions as a unified digital display board that aggregates essential information regarding equipment malfunctions, real-time air traffic conditions, weather advisories, and other safety-critical alerts into a single interface.

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FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford emphasized that this technological upgrade provides air traffic controllers with the immediate data access required to make timely decisions that keep the flying public safe. The administration highlighted a shift away from manual processes, enabling controllers to instantly share flight alerts, restricted airspace schedules, and pilot reports across the entire system.

Accelerated Rollout Targets 435 Sites by 2028

The initial phase of this modernization effort has begun at five specific facilities, including Atlantic City International Airport, Nashville International Airport, and Greater Rochester International Airport. Additional deployment hubs include data processing centers located in Atlanta and Salt Lake City, where the new display infrastructure is being installed ahead of the broader national schedule.

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Traffic Secretary Sean Duffy stated that the deployment of the Enterprise Information Display System demonstrates that the modernization of the U.S. air traffic control system is advancing at an accelerated pace. The FAA plans to install these advanced display units at a total of 435 sites by the end of 2028, significantly compressing the timeline originally set by the agency.

GAO Warns of Scheduling Risks and Budget Concerns

This accelerated deployment represents a major shift from previous projections, as the Government Accountability Office previously noted that the FAA expected to complete the full installation of the new system by September 2034. The current plan moves that deadline up by six years, a change the government watchdog has scrutinized closely for potential operational risks.

The GAO report highlighted that the agency lacked a comprehensive lifecycle cost estimate and an integrated master schedule to coordinate these various projects effectively. The watchdog found that the FAA managed more than 11,000 separate project schedules that were not adequately coordinated, raising concerns about potential air traffic disruptions during the transition.

Without a unified schedule, multiple upgrades could be scheduled for installation at the same sites without sufficient consideration for minimizing disruptions to controller operations. The government watchdog warned that the absence of reliable cost estimates and coordinated planning increases the risk of the projects going over budget, facing further delays, or failing to meet their established modernization goals.

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Long-Term Origins and Broader Modernization Challenges

Despite the accelerated timeline, this specific project has been in development for more than six years, originating from a contract awarded to defense contractor Leidos in 2020. The agency originally committed approximately $292 million to develop the new system during the previous administration, with the current leadership now pushing for a faster completion rate to address systemic obsolescence.

Replacing floppy disks is a visible symbolic step, but the FAA continues to face significant hurdles in fully modernizing the nation's aging infrastructure. The agency is simultaneously addressing other critical challenges, including staffing shortages and the integration of additional complex technological upgrades required to maintain safe and efficient national airspace operations in the coming years.