FAA Replaces Floppy Disk Era Technology with Modern Air Traffic Control System

The Federal Aviation Administration is upgrading four legacy systems dating back to the 1980s at over 400 facilities with the Enterprise Information Display System to enhance safety and efficiency.

WASHINGTON–The Federal Aviation Administration is replacing outdated technology that relies on floppy disks with a modern system designed to give air traffic control lers faster access to critical information.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced the upgrades, which will replace four systems dating back to the 1980s at more than 400 FAA facilities. The new Enterprise Information Display System, or E-IDS, will provide a single platform for controllers to access weather updates, flight alerts, restricted airspace schedules and pilot reports. The first five facilities receiving the upgrades include Nashville International Airport, Atlantic City International Airport, Greater Rochester International Airport and data processing hubs in Atlanta and Salt Lake City.

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FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said the system will help controllers make timely decisions and improve safety by allowing them to share critical information more quickly. The technology also is expected to reduce maintenance costs and reliance on outdated manual processes. E-IDS will improve how the FAA collects and distributes pilot reports, which provide firsthand accounts of weather conditions, and Notices to Airmen, which communicate important flight information.