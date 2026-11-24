The FAA anticipates 17.6 million passengers during Thanksgiving, the busiest travel weEk in 16 years, while addressing scrutiny following a recent nationwide outage and weather disruptions.

More than 417,000 flights will take off nationwide between Monday, Nov. 23, and Tuesday, Dec. 1, marking the busiest Thanksgiving travel week in 16 years. The Federal Aviation Administration anticipates 17.6 million passengers will show up at airports between Tuesday and next Monday as the nation heads into the peak holiday period. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford stated that air traffic controllers and safety professionals are working around the clock to keep Americans moving during this surge in travel demand.

Record Passenger Volumes and Airline Strategy

The Department of Transportation reported that Tuesday is the busiest day of the travel period with 52,345 flights scheduled to depart. Although the greatest number of flights are departing on Tuesday, passenger volume will not peak until Sunday. Airlines are likely to bring in larger planes to accommodate the crowds returning home from trips. These larger aircraft allow more people to travel without adding additional flights to an already congested airspace.

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TSA Security Protocols and Staffing

TSA Administrator David Cummins confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that the agency is prepared to handle the increased passenger volumes while maintaining a sharp focus on security. Cummins expressed gratitude to the TSA employees who will work throughout the holiday to help ensure the traveling public reaches their destinations safely. This security preparation comes as the last time the number of airline passengers hit this level was during the second term of the Obama administration.

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Addressing Recent Telecommunications Failures

This surge in air travel occurs just over a week after the FAA ordered a nationwide ground stop on all departures following a telecommunications failure. That failure affected select air traffic control facilities which communicate with aircraft and triggered the temporary halt of flights. The agency recently convened a small group of experts from defense, intelligence, aviation, and transportation to address the telecommunications failure. These experts are tasked with ensuring it does not happen again as the nation heads into the start of the holiday travel season.

Weather Disruptions and Infrastructure Concerns

Operational challenges continue as Atlanta International Airport and Chicago O'Hare International Airport were forced to ground planes recently due to a Delta Airlines-related issue and a lack of air traffic control staff. The FAA has warned travelers heading to or through Florida and the Gulf Coast of thunderstorms in the region on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain is expected to affect flights across the Southeast on Wednesday as the storm heads north to the mid-Atlantic, with the Northeast expected to see heavy rain and wind on Thursday. Bedford added that the growing demand for air travel makes it more important than ever to continue improving the air traffic control system, referencing Transportation Secretary requirements.