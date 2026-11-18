The Federal Aviation Administration has halted Juniper router deployments following a widespread ground stop that disrupted 17 air traffic centers and cost airlines millions.

The Federal Aviation Administration has officially paused the installation of new Juniper routers and disabled the functionality of existing units nationwide. This decisive action, announced on Tuesday, follows a massive ground stop last week that caused significant chaos for travelers across the United States. The disruption grounded flights and severely impacted operations at major airports from coast to coast.

Technical Failures Trigger National Ground Stop

FAA spokesperson Ian Gregor confirmed that the agency disabled all Juniper router functionality on Friday after technicians identified the problematic device. The issue originated from a new router installed in El Dorado, Arkansas, by federal contractor L3Harris. This single point of failure triggered a cascade of intermittent communications and radar signal failures at 17 of the 22 regional air traffic control centers.

Also read FAA temporarily stops router installations connected to air travel stoppage

These centers are critical for directing planes cruising at high altitudes across the nation. Additionally, a radar site in Amarillo, Texas, where a similar router had been installed three weeks earlier, contributed to the instability. The combination of these technical faults created a perfect storm for the aviation network, leading to the necessary ground stop.

The system became critically overloaded when the federal contractor maintaining the FAA telecommunications network was replacing outdated copper wires with fiber optic lines. This upgrade process inadvertently flooded the system with excessive data. The agency reported that the network received a deluge of excessive data at a rate of 1,000 connection attempts every 4 to 5 seconds. This flood created severe instability with aircraft communications and radar feeds, forcing a complete halt to operations.

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Manufacturer Claims and Investigative Findings

Juniper Networks, owned by Hewlett Packard Enterprise, has defended its hardware, stating that the routers were working properly when the ground stop occurred. A company statement emphasized that the device functioned exactly as it was configured by the installer. However, the FAA is currently testing the routers in a lab at the headquarters of L3Harris to determine the exact nature of the failure.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy stated that 68 previous installations involving the same routers worked well before this latest problem. He noted that officials have been able to recreate what happened in El Dorado during a simulation. Despite this progress, Duffy admitted that the root cause of the malfunction remains unclear. The agency is still investigating the precise technical reason why these specific installations failed while others succeeded.

For now, the FAA is relying on older Cisco routers that have been in place for 25 years to continue operating the network. This reliance on legacy equipment highlights the long-standing challenges the agency faces in modernizing its infrastructure. The transition from copper to fiber optics, intended to improve performance, instead exposed vulnerabilities in the new hardware integration.

Political Scrutiny and Demand for $50 Billion Funding

The incident has intensified political scrutiny over the nation's air traffic control system. Democrats in the Senate are demanding clear answers about what went wrong and why the system is so vulnerable. President Donald Trump has blamed old technology and Democrats for the nationwide grounding of all planes and the upheaval at airports. However, the FAA has been struggling to modernize the air traffic control system for decades, a challenge that predates the first Trump administration.

On Tuesday, the Trump administration sent a letter to key lawmakers outlining a request for $50.1 billion to modernize the system. The letter calls for $10.1 billion specifically for updating the air traffic control system. Similar amounts would go toward boosting airport infrastructure, replacing terminals at high-impact hubs, constructing five new traffic control centers, and improving up to 140 FAA-owned towers.

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Democrats on the Senate Commerce Committee argued that identifying the faulty device is not enough. They sent a letter to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy demanding a further investigation. The committee wants to know how the FAA intends to prevent future issues. They insist that Congress must receive a detailed report on the root cause and the steps taken to ensure system resilience. The administration argues that congressional approval of these funds will equip the FAA to deliver a safer, smarter, faster, and more efficient air traffic control system.

Financial Impact and Legislative Skepticism

The financial consequences of the ground stop were severe, with equity research firm Bernstein estimating that the disruption and recovery work cost the four biggest U.S. airlines $345 million combined. This massive financial hit has added pressure on airlines and passengers alike, who have suffered through significant delays and cancellations. The cost underscores the economic importance of a reliable and modernized air traffic network.

Despite the urgent need for upgrades, several Republican senators expressed skepticism during a closed-door meeting with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. Senator Ted Cruz, chair of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, stated that he does not believe the full $50 billion will be funded. He argued that some parts of the request are not safety-related. Senator Rick Scott of Florida suggested that the airline industry should bear the cost of these upgrades rather than taxpayers.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy remains open to other options for funding the necessary improvements. He indicated a willingness for Congress to break up the request into pieces, focusing initially on the most critical needs for air safety. This approach reflects the political reality that securing large-scale federal funding for infrastructure requires careful negotiation and prioritization. Congress previously approved $12.5 billion last year for replacing outdated technologies, but much of that money was directed toward runway upgrades and other construction projects rather than core traffic control systems.