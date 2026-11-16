FAA Needs New Telecom Network, Says Transportation Secretary Duffy

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy reveals the FAA requires fresh congressional funding for a modern telecom system, arguing that existing $12.5 billion is earmarked for other infrastructure.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has publicly called for a comprehensive overhaul of the Federal Aviation Administration's outdated telecommunications infrastructure, emphasizing that the current system is a critical vulnerability in national airspace safety. Speaking during a recent broadcast, Duffy detailed the urgent necessity of replacing legacy equipment that hampers the agency's ability to manage air traffic efficiently and securely.

Legacy 1980s Infrastructure Under Fire

Duffy explained that while the agency is in the process of transitioning from copper wiring to fiber optic cables, the underlying architectural framework remains dangerously obsolete. He stated that the FAA is currently relying on telecommunications standards from the 1980s, a stark contrast to the modern systems used by every other major institution and private company.

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The Secretary highlighted that this technological lag creates significant risks. He noted that despite having the necessary partners like AT&T, Verizon, and Lumen ready to deploy advanced solutions, the FAA lacks the specific funds required to scrap the old network and install a brand-new one. This new system would provide far greater resiliency and security for the nation's aviation data.

Specific Funding Constraints Cited by Duffy

Addressing criticisms from Capitol Hill, Duffy clarified the composition of the financial resources currently available to the agency. He acknowledged that Congress had previously allocated $12.5 billion to the FAA, but emphasized that these funds come with strict legislative mandates regarding their usage.

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The Secretary pointed out that the existing budget is entirely accounted for and designated for specific hardware upgrades. He specified that the money is reserved for modernizing radar systems and upgrading radio communications equipment. These projects are scheduled for completion by the end of 2028, leaving no surplus for network architecture changes.

Call for Additional Congressional Appropriations

Duffy argued that the disconnect between available funds and actual needs is a result of restrictive spending guidelines imposed by lawmakers. He stressed that there is currently zero new money designated for building new software capable of separating planes in the airspace or for constructing the underlying data network.

The Transportation Secretary concluded that keeping the airspace safe requires additional appropriations beyond the current budget. He asserted that without these extra resources, the agency cannot build the new network infrastructure needed to ensure modern, secure, and efficient air traffic management across the United States.