FAA lifts ground stop after four hours as airlines offer fee-free rebooking and refunds

The FAA lifted its nationwide ground stop after four hours, and major U.S. airlines are offering fee-free rebooking, while federal rules may entitle some passengers to full cash refunds.

The Federal Aviation Administration lifted its nationwide ground stop on Friday after four hours, ending a halt that disrupted flights across the United States. The ground stop had been ordered earlier in the day due to communications problems.

Even with the stop lifted, U.S. airlines warned that flight disruptions could continue well beyond Friday. Major carriers, including American, Delta, United, Frontier and JetBlue, advised passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport. American Airlines said the disruption could affect its schedule for the remainder of Friday, depending on how long the ground stop lasted.

Also read Texas Longhorns Cleared for New Takeoff Time After FAA Lifts Ground Stoppage

Airlines Roll Out Flexible Rebooking Options

The airline said it would be all hands on deck to get customers on their way as soon as possible once the FAA lifted the stop. Airlines rolled out flexible rebooking options. Delta expanded its fee-free rebooking window through Nov. 21. Its initial waiver covered flights scheduled for Nov. 13 and 14, and the expanded window lets affected passengers change plans without change fees, as well as fare differences if they remain in their original cabin and booking class.

Advertisement

United Airlines waived both change fees and fare differences for replacement flights departing between Nov. 12 and Nov. 20. New bookings must remain in the same cabin and between the same cities as the original itinerary. United said passengers can reschedule their trip and have change fees and fare differences waived. Passengers who no longer want to travel can cancel for a full refund.

American Airlines waived change fees for all fare classes, including Basic Economy, for tickets purchased by Nov. 12 for travel on Nov. 13 or 14. Rebooked flights must depart between Nov. 13 and Nov. 17 and follow the same routes. Fare differences may still apply. Southwest Airlines allowed affected passengers to rebook without change fees within five days of their original travel date.

More Carriers Offer Fee-Free Travel Changes

Frontier Airlines offered fee-free flight changes for travel scheduled between Nov. 13 and 15. Alaska Airlines allowed affected travelers to change or cancel their flights without change fees or fare differences. JetBlue waived change and cancellation fees, as well as fare differences, for passengers scheduled to fly on Friday, provided tickets were purchased before that day. Affected travelers could rebook online for travel through Wednesday, Nov. 18.

United and JetBlue also announced cancellations affecting the vast majority of their remaining Friday night flights, with select international routes among the exceptions. Travel experts urged fliers not to hit the cancel button in their airline apps while a flight is still listed as delayed. Canceling voluntarily before the airline officially cancels could leave customers with a travel credit instead of a cash refund they might otherwise qualify for under Department of Transportation rules.

Advertisement

Federal Regulations Require Airline Refunds

Passengers whose flights are canceled or significantly delayed may be entitled to refunds under federal regulations, even if the disruption is outside an airline's control. According to the DOT, airlines must provide refunds when they cancel a flight and the passenger chooses not to travel or accept alternative transportation, travel credits or vouchers. Refunds are also required when passengers decline to travel following a significant schedule change or delay.

Under federal rules, a significant delay includes arriving at a destination at least three hours later than scheduled for domestic flights or six hours later for international flights. Airlines may also provide meal vouchers and hotel accommodations when cancellations or significant delays are within their control, according to the DOT.