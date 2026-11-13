FAA Grounds All US Flights Friday Due to National Communications Outage

The FAA grounded all US flights Friday afternoon due to a nationwide communications failure at air traffic control centers. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy explains the safety measure and updates on the investigation.

The Federal Aviation Administration implemented a complete nationwide ground stop for all departing flights on Friday afternoon following a critical communications failure at regional air traffic control centers. This emergency measure, described as necessary due to extraordinary circumstances and safety concerns, halted aviation operations across the United States during the afternoon hours. The disruption grounded flights at major hubs including John F. Kennedy International Airport, affecting thousands of travelers and causing significant delays across the country.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed that a communications issue was affecting all 22 regional air traffic control centers that direct planes en route between airports nationwide. He stated that FAA technicians are actively investigating the root cause of the widespread disruption. The FAA notice explicitly stated that the ground stop was being imposed due to these extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety. Secretary Duffy emphasized that the agency is working to resolve the issue and will provide immediate updates as they become available.

Also read FAA issues nationwide ground stop due to 'extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety'

Flights already airborne were permitted to continue their journeys, but new domestic flights were prohibited from departing while the ground stop remained in effect. International flights were designated to be handled on a case-by-case basis by officials managing the complex logistical response to the sudden halt in operations. NYC Emergency Management informed New Yorkers that the agency was calling the event a temporary telecommunications outage. The agency assured the public that the situation was being monitored closely and that all flights currently in the air had been accounted for.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin addressed the public during a news conference, stating there was no indication that this event was a nefarious attack. He assured the public that there was no reason to be afraid and confirmed that every flight in the air had been accounted for. Mullin explained that the halt was an out-of-abundance-of-caution measure triggered by a temporary telecommunications outage. He reiterated that authorities were treating the situation as a technical failure rather than a security threat, aiming to calm public anxiety.

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Airlines began posting updates about the nationwide ground stop, signaling significant disruptions to travel schedules. United Airlines stated that flights already airborne would continue, but new domestic flights would not depart while the ground stop remained in place. American Airlines added that they expected disruption to their schedule for the rest of the day, depending on the duration of the FAA's nationwide ground stop. Travelers at locations like Long Island MacArthur Airport and Westchester County Airport faced abrupt changes to their plans, with many passengers sharing their frustration on social media.

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin addressed the public during a news conference, stating there was no indication that this event was a nefarious attack. He assured the public that there was no reason to be afraid and confirmed that every flight in the air had been accounted for. Mullin explained that the halt was an out-of-abundance-of-caution measure triggered by a temporary telecommunications outage. His statement aimed to prevent panic and clarify that the safety protocols were functioning as intended to protect passengers.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul released a statement confirming she had spoken with Port Authority Executive Director Kathryn Garcia and been briefed on the situation. She emphasized that her administration was working to get answers from federal officials and pledged to keep New Yorkers updated as more information became available. U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand also released a statement, noting she was monitoring the disruption and that her staff had requested answers from the U.S. Department of Transportation regarding the cause of the outage. Both officials stressed the importance of transparency in resolving the technical failure.

This incident marks the first nationwide ground stop since January 2023, when a key FAA computer system malfunctioned. The previous nationwide ground stop occurred after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The government has been working to overhaul the outdated technology that air traffic controllers rely on since Congress approved $12.5 billion for the project last year. Miles of old copper wires have been replaced with fiber optic lines, and old radio systems are gradually being replaced at airports across the country.

Despite these efforts, much work remains to be completed. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has stated that another $30 billion will be needed to fully complete the technology modernization work. The White House has begun lobbying Congress to approve the additional funding required to finish the comprehensive overhaul. Aviation safety expert Steve Arroyo noted that the problem appeared similar to a regional air traffic control communication outage in September that snarled hundreds of flights across the Northeast, except this time it occurred on a nationwide scale. He suggested the issue may be linked to the outdated technology still in use.

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Aviation expert Steve Arroyo, a former United Airlines pilot, explained that controllers must stop airplanes on the ground if they cannot maintain reliable communication. He noted that without the ability to communicate, putting planes in the air risks losing contact with them during flight. The Friday ground stop differed from the post-September 11 event because planes were not told to land immediately, and pilots likely retained the ability to communicate with ground controllers at their destination airports. This distinction highlighted the procedural differences in handling the crisis compared to historical precedents.

The timeline of the outage saw multiple official statements released throughout the afternoon. By 5:27 PM, Secretary Mullin reiterated that there was no indication of an attack. At 5:32 PM, Senator Gillibrand released her statement asking for answers from the Department of Transportation. Governor Hochul provided her statement at 5:50 PM, confirming she had spoken with Port Authority officials. The rapid release of statements from multiple federal and state agencies underscored the coordinated effort to manage the public response and address the logistical challenges posed by the ground stop.

The impact of the outage was felt deeply by travelers and airport staff alike. Interviews with producers and officials at various airports, including those in Linden, New Jersey, and Long Island, highlighted the chaotic scenes at terminals. Retired Air Force Pilot Sandy Krigel and other aviation professionals provided context on the severity of the communication failure. The visual scenes from JFK and other major airports showed long lines of passengers waiting for updates, with airlines struggling to reroute flights once the ground stop was lifted. The event served as a stark reminder of the fragility of the national air traffic control system and the critical importance of ongoing modernization efforts.

As the afternoon progressed, the focus shifted from immediate safety concerns to the broader implications for the aviation industry and infrastructure. The recurring nature of such technical failures has renewed calls for the accelerated completion of the technology overhaul. The $30 billion funding gap identified by Secretary Duffy remains a significant hurdle for Congress. The White House continues to lobby for the additional resources needed to replace the aging infrastructure. The incident has added urgency to the debate over how best to invest in the safety and efficiency of the nation's air travel network. The resolution of this specific outage will likely influence future policy decisions regarding infrastructure investment and emergency response protocols.