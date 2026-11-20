Federal Aviation Administration officials halted all US departures on Nov 13 after rolling frequency ouTages crippled multiple air traffic control centers nationwide.

The decision to halt all commercial and private flight departures across the United States on Friday, Nov. 13, originated from a critical failure in the nation's air traffic communication infrastructure. Administrator Bryan Bedford and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin served as the primary public figures addressing the unprecedented disruption. The immediate trigger for this massive ground stop was a cascading series of radio and telecommunications failures that struck multiple air traffic control centers simultaneously.

ATCSCC Command Center Triggers Emergency Response

National Operations Manager at the Air Traffic Control System Command Center in Warrenton Virginia made the executive call to impose the ground stop. The facility is located approximately 45 miles east of the Federal Aviation Administration headquarters in Washington. This command hub serves as the central nervous system for managing up to 50,000 flights daily across the national airspace. Controllers at this specific location coordinate responses to severe weather, equipment failures, and staffing constraints while liaising with airlines and airports.

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The emergency protocol was initiated shortly before 3 p.m. local time on Friday when managers at the Warrenton facility received reports of catastrophic communication losses. Chicago Terminal Radar Approach Control identified as facility C90 was the first major center to lose its radar and communication capabilities. This facility handles the critical transition of aircraft moving from low altitude to higher altitudes. Its immediate incapacitation created a void in the airspace management structure that quickly escalated.

Boston Center New York Center and Washington Center followed in rapid succession losing their ability to communicate with pilots. Twenty-two centers located across the United States manage air traffic at higher altitudes and coordinate the complex flow of national airspace. The simultaneous failure of these major hubs indicated a systemic issue rather than isolated local equipment malfunctions.

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Cascading Communications Failures Across Multiple Centers

The rate of communication loss accelerated rapidly as Minneapolis Center Cleveland Center and Indianapolis Center also went offline. Air traffic control overhaul efforts have been ongoing as safety concerns persist within the industry. A second source identified as a traffic management specialist described the situation as a convergence of multiple facility failures occurring at the same time. Ground stops into individual centers are not abnormal procedures but typically involve only one facility at a time.

Phone lines at the command center rang continuously with new facilities reporting identical frequency outage issues. The National Operations Manager faced an impossible decision with incomplete data regarding the root cause of the frequency outages. The sheer volume of incoming reports made it clear that waiting for further information would compromise safety. The operator could not determine how many additional facilities would be impacted by the rolling failure.

An employee working at the ATCSCC explained in a text message that shutting down the entire national airspace was necessary because the situation snowballed quickly. The outage did not just affect centers but also involved towers experiencing intermittent outages. Some areas were not experiencing outages and controllers in those areas wanted to keep traffic moving.

Stakeholder Positions and Safety Justifications

Federal Aviation Administration Administrator Bryan Bedford and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin provided public context for the extreme measure. One employee acknowledged understanding why controllers argued that a nationwide ground stop was not needed. Controllers working in unaffected areas felt that maintaining traffic flow was beneficial for the travel network.

However the same employee confirmed that facilities were losing their ability to speak to pilots in real time. The nationwide ground stop was deemed 100% necessary for the safety of the flying public. The potential for mid-air collisions or traffic conflicts due to loss of separation awareness justified the blanket ban. The operator could not verify which facilities would remain functional or stable.

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FAA notifications sent to air traffic controllers explicitly cited rolling frequency outage in multiple centers as the reason for the delay. The Telecommunications Infrastructure is a nationwide secure network that connects all air traffic control facilities airports and FAA systems across US airspace. When a FTI line goes down it means the circuit has failed potentially leading to loss of communications.

Historical Precedent and Immediate Aftermath

The facility manager in Warrenton made a similar critical call twenty five years ago during a previous era of air traffic control challenges. This historical parallel highlights the recurring nature of infrastructure vulnerabilities in the national airspace system. The decision to stop all departures was made after the initial ground stops into affected centers proved insufficient.

The operations manager made the final decision to stop all departures after learning that control staff themselves were losing frequencies. This internal realization confirmed that the command center was also becoming compromised. The chaos in the communication network reached a point where centralized coordination was no longer possible.

The impact on the aviation market and passenger travel was immediate and widespread. Airlines had to divert flights to alternate airports or hold fuel for extended periods. The nationwide ground stop disrupted millions of passengers and caused billions of dollars in economic losses. Recovery efforts began immediately as technicians worked to restore the telecommunications infrastructure and regain control of the airspace.