The FAA's new mandatory staffing rule for Line Up and Wait operations takes effect November 24, raising safety standards during peak holiday travel but potentially causing delays at busy airports.

The Federal Aviation Administration enforcement of new staffing mandates for air traffic control towers coincided with the start of the busiest Thanksgiving travel period in years. FAA Notice JO 7210.979 officially took effect on Tuesday, November 24, requiring dedicated supervision for the Line Up and Wait procedure. This regulatory shift directly impacts runway operations at major hubs as record travel numbers place unprecedented strain on the national airspace system.

The FAA established a non-negotiable requirement for towers conducting Line Up and Wait operations. Each facility must now staff a stand-alone watch-supervision position that cannot be combined with any other duty. This specific role ensures the supervisor overseeing runway activity focuses exclusively on safety without managing additional operational responsibilities.

Also read FAA Briefly Grounds Flights at Chicago O'Hare Due to Staffing Issues

Line Up and Wait, commonly abbreviated as LUAW, instructs pilots to taxi onto a departure runway and align with the centerline. This action allows an aircraft to wait for a separate takeoff clearance without authorizing the actual takeoff roll. The new notice strengthens previous guidelines by changing the language from should to must, making the staffing requirement mandatory for all applicable facilities.

The FAA specified that local control cannot be combined with nonlocal positions during these operations. Nonlocal positions include ground control, clearance delivery, flight data, or watch supervision. This separation of duties aims to elevate safety standards and remove ambiguity from previous requirements. The rule ensures the individual monitoring the runway environment has undivided attention.

Sheldon Jacobson, a computer science professor at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, questioned the timing of this enforcement. He told Newsweek that requiring strict staffing just two days before the holiday peak was odd. Jacobson argued that such stringent requirements should ideally be enforced when air traffic is less intense.

Jacobson noted that air traffic control workload is typically lower on weekdays during non-holiday weeks. He explained that the procedure saves only a few seconds for each takeoff and requires significant dedicated attention from controllers. If weather conditions are favorable, this efficiency gain allows for a few extra takeoffs per hour. However, he warned that inclement weather degrades performance regardless of the staffing model.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Federal Aviation Administration issued Notice JO 7210.979 on October 9, 2026, providing more than a month of notice. This lead time preceded a nationwide ground stop on November 13 caused by a telecommunications network failure. The new requirement is scheduled to remain in effect through June 9, 2027. The agency could extend or replace the notice or incorporate the requirement into a subsequent order.

For travelers, the practical effect of the new mandate depends on air traffic control staffing levels and weather conditions. Anton Radchenko, CEO of flight compensation company AirAdvisor, explained that the procedure helps controllers move departing aircraft through busy runways more efficiently. It allows planes to go out back to back, saving time during smooth operations.

Radchenko warned that towers already experiencing controller shortages may struggle to staff the required dedicated supervisor role. When these facilities cannot meet the new staffing threshold, they must hold departing aircraft off the runway until cleared for takeoff. This operational shift can result in longer queues for takeoff at busy airports during the holiday rush.

The most noticeable impact for passengers may occur after they have already boarded their aircraft. Radchenko stated that travelers could encounter longer waits aboard aircraft before departure or subsequent delays later in the day. The procedure does not change passenger screening, airline check-in, or boarding requirements. Any effects occur behind the scenes in airport departure operations.

Travelers do not need to take any special action because of the FAA rule. However, Radchenko advised passengers to book the first departures of the day and avoid tight connections. He suggested asking the airline in writing if a delay is caused by air traffic control or its own operations. This distinction can determine what compensation passengers are owed under federal law.

Federal tarmac delay protections still apply during these disruptions. At U.S. airports, airlines must begin moving a departing aircraft to a location where passengers can safely get off. This must happen before a tarmac delay reaches three hours for domestic flights or four hours for international flights. Exceptions exist for safety, security, and air traffic control circumstances.

Airlines must also provide passengers with a snack and drinking water no later than two hours after a tarmac delay begins. Radchenko noted that air traffic control delays generally are not considered within the airline control. Therefore, passengers should not count on meal vouchers or hotel accommodations solely due to these specific types of delays.

Federal law does not generally require airlines to provide cash compensation solely because a flight is delayed. Airlines commitments to provide meals, hotels, or other assistance depend on the cause of the disruption and carrier policies. The new staffing rule arrives amidst renewed disruptions, including ground stops affecting Chicago O Hare and Atlanta Hartsfield Jackson.

The November 13 outage stemmed from a telecommunications network failure unrelated to the new staffing rule. The FAA experienced a problem that halted departures nationwide for over four hours. Data flooded the Federal Telecommunications Infrastructure network at a rate of about 1,000 connection attempts every four to five seconds. This destabilized older equipment and disrupted aircraft communications and radar feeds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The agency initially identified two locations associated with the excessive network traffic. These included a radar site in Amarillo, Texas, and a radio communications site in El Dorado, Arkansas. FAA network contractor L3Harris had been performing work at the Arkansas site. This work included the installation of a new Juniper Networks router.

The disruption affected communications and radar feeds at 17 of the FAA twenty two en route air traffic control centers. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the router installed at the Arkansas facility triggered the network overload. Investigators continued examining why it generated the surge in connection attempts. The FAA subsequently paused further installations of the same routers while the incident was investigated.

Duffy said U.S. intelligence agencies determined the outage was not caused by a cyberattack. The nationwide ground stop began at approximately 3:30 p.m. ET on November 13. Air traffic resumed at 8:15 p.m. ET, more than four hours later. The LUAW requirement and the ground stop are separate issues affecting the same travel period.

The new FAA rule takes effect against the backdrop of record-breaking travel demand for the Thanksgiving holiday. According to data from AAA, a record eighty one point eight million Americans are expected to travel at least fifty miles from home. This massive surge in mobility includes approximately six million people traveling by air.

The combination of mandatory staffing requirements and record travel volumes creates a complex environment for air traffic management. The FAA aims to ensure robust safety margins through dedicated supervision. The immediate consequence may be reduced throughput at major hubs during the busiest days of the year. Airlines and passengers navigate a period where safety protocols are strictly enforced under high pressure.

Airport delays are likely to increase as towers adjust to the new supervision requirements. Controllers must balance efficiency with the safety standards mandated by the FAA. Passengers should expect potential hold times on the runway as towers comply with the staffing rule. The industry faces a challenging period balancing safety improvements with operational capacity.

The FAA remains focused on elevating safety standards during this critical operational window. The dedicated watch-supervision position represents a significant change in runway management protocols. This shift prioritizes safety over speed during the peak travel season. The full impact on daily operations will become clearer as the holiday period progresses.

Travelers should monitor their flight status closely as they navigate the busy holiday season. Understanding the difference between air traffic control delays and airline operational issues is crucial. Passengers can better manage expectations and seek appropriate compensation if delays occur. The aviation industry continues to adapt to post-pandemic travel volumes and staffing realities.

The implementation of this rule highlights the sensitivity of the air traffic control system. Staffing shortages and procedural changes during high-volume periods require careful management. The FAA must ensure that safety is not compromised by the pressures of the holiday rush. The coming weeks will test the resilience of the national airspace system.